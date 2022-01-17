Jung von Matt launches third Asian shop in Seoul

German-based agency network Jung von Matt is stepping up its international expansion by launching its newest agency in South Korea, led by well-known creative and past Cannes Lions innovation jury president Bill Yom.

JvM Hangang, named after one Seoul's major rivers, is the network's third agency in Asia following Beijing and Shanghai and comes as K-culture is hitting new peaks.

“Jung von Matt Hangang will be a leader in embracing South Korea’s booming culture and grant our clients exciting opportunities to tap into global trends," Yom said. "Our presence in the country will also streamline the development of global creative solutions with accelerated momentum for the top Korean brands.”

Yom, with roots in both Germany and Korea, may be uniquely suited for the role. He's previously worked at JvM along with other leading German creative agencies such as Springer & Jacoby, Philipp und Keuntje, KNSK, BBDO/Interone, and Serviceplan, before relocating to Seoul and later Beijing. Most recently, Yom was Cheil Worldwide's creative head, responsible for global campaigns for Samsung Mobile and leading accounts like Volkswagen China.

Jung von Matt has some experience with Korean companies, having working on global branding, campaigns, and social media for Hyundai Motor since 2015.

"It’s an exciting market, and one where, in partnership with Bill Yom, we hope to bring greater creativity and momentum to marketing communications,” added Jung von Matt CEO Peter Figge.