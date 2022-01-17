Advertising News
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

Jung von Matt launches third Asian shop in Seoul

Bill Yom, former head creative at Cheil, will lead JvM Hangang as managing director and chief creative.

Jung von Matt launches third Asian shop in Seoul

German-based agency network Jung von Matt is stepping up its international expansion by launching its newest agency in South Korea, led by well-known creative and past Cannes Lions innovation jury president Bill Yom. 

JvM Hangang, named after one Seoul's major rivers, is the network's third agency in Asia following Beijing and Shanghai and comes as K-culture is hitting new peaks. 

“Jung von Matt Hangang will be a leader in embracing South Korea’s booming culture and grant our clients exciting opportunities to tap into global trends," Yom said. "Our presence in the country will also streamline the development of global creative solutions with accelerated momentum for the top Korean brands.”

Yom, with roots in both Germany and Korea, may be uniquely suited for the role. He's previously worked at JvM along with other leading German creative agencies such as Springer & Jacoby, Philipp und Keuntje, KNSK, BBDO/Interone, and Serviceplan, before relocating to Seoul and later Beijing. Most recently, Yom was Cheil Worldwide's creative head, responsible for global campaigns for Samsung Mobile and leading accounts like Volkswagen China.

Jung von Matt has some experience with Korean companies, having working on global branding, campaigns, and social media for Hyundai Motor since 2015. 

"It’s an exciting market, and one where, in partnership with Bill Yom, we hope to bring greater creativity and momentum to marketing communications,” added Jung von Matt CEO Peter Figge. 

Left: Peter Figge; Right: Bill Yom

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

2 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

3 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

4 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

5 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

6 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

The programmatic poop funnel

8 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

9 AB InBev reveals new logo

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Expectant humans and animals get a say in Hyundai film
Advertising
Oct 20, 2021
Ad Nut

Expectant humans and animals get a say in Hyundai film

Insurance groups flock to Seoul
Case Studies
Jun 21, 2019
Megan Gell

Insurance groups flock to Seoul

The Works forms JV with StrawberryFrog and Jung von Matt after winning Jim Beam
Advertising
Feb 21, 2013
Emily Tan

The Works forms JV with StrawberryFrog and Jung von ...

Allianz Life Indonesia heads to Seoul
CEI News
Apr 5, 2019
Megan Gell

Allianz Life Indonesia heads to Seoul

Just Published

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as UM taps Joe DeMiero as US CEO
Media
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as ...

DeMiero joins from Publicis agency Hawkeye.

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural consultancy MindWorks
Marketing
8 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural ...

MindWorks will apply behavioural economics to marketing strategy.

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, except corporate channels
Media
9 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, ...

Trust in all news sources has fallen over the past decade, apart from media owned by businesses themselves, according to the latest global Trust Barometer from PR agency Edelman.

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid rages on
Advertising
17 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid ...

Companies now consider virtual events a permanent part of the landscape, according to a new study by Splash.