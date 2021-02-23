How CMOs can claim their voice in the boardroom

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 2:45 pm on February 23, 2021.

Transformation today is typically seen as a function of technology, to be driven by the CIO and CTO. But real change isn’t defined by the technology enhancement of your brand, but rather by the expectations that people have of all brands as a result the technology enhancements they employ in their daily lives.

The failure by businesses to recognise this has resulted in over 70% of transformation projects being seen as failing to deliver the desired impact. Now is the time for marketers to reclaim their influence, impact and voice not by challenging the technology agenda, but by demonstrating how it can be used to unlock a new age of creative success.

How CMOs can approach the transformation agenda with their business and regain relevance

How technology and transformation are impacting how people perceive brand, changing their understanding of brand promise an unlocking opportunities to create lasting differentiation in new ways.

How creativity enables technology to translate brand from a promise to action

Speaker:

Justin Peyton, Chief Transformation & Strategy Officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson

