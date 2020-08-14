Haier presents, the fridge you can split when you split up

Chinese white-goods maker Haier has introduced, under its Leader sub-brand, the home-appliance equivalent of a prenuptual agreement: A fridge that a couple can invest in together but then divide in two should things not work out.

Serviceplan China has made the ad above, and it's good: stylish and intriguing.

It does seem slightly strange to Ad Nut, however, that the focus has been placed on the depressing downfall of a relationship rather than the optimistic start. Why not have the lovers discover that they each own an iCase in their separate, cramped apartments, and then that's the factor that convinces them to move into a larger place together, thus uniting not only their souls but their food-chilling devices?

That said, the very end of the ad seems to suggest that the young fellow is using the fridge to signal his determination to stay with the young woman. Let's hope that they work it out, or that each can go on to find another iCase owner to shack up with.

Serviceplan China created the advert, which was shown on Leader’s offical Weibo and WeChat channels as well as local TV.

CREDITS

Chief Creative Officer: Chong Kin

Associate Creative Director: Wang Yifan

Art Director: Jason Liu & Charlie Wang

Copy: Lisa Liu & Mao Shanshan

Planning Director: Moritz Sanner

Associate Account Director: Schneider Shi

Senior Account Executive: Elena Liu

Production House: Red Horse

Director: Zhao Ning

Stylist: June Jiang

Composer: Smile Studio