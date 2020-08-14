Haier presents, the fridge you can split when you split up

Chinese white-goods maker Haier has introduced, under its Leader sub-brand, the home-appliance equivalent of a prenuptual agreement: A fridge that a couple can invest in together but then divide in two should things not work out.
Serviceplan China has made the ad above, and it's good: stylish and intriguing.
It does seem slightly strange to Ad Nut, however, that the focus has been placed on the depressing downfall of a relationship rather than the optimistic start. Why not have the lovers discover that they each own an iCase in their separate, cramped apartments, and then that's the factor that convinces them to move into a larger place together, thus uniting not only their souls but their food-chilling devices?
That said, the very end of the ad seems to suggest that the young fellow is using the fridge to signal his determination to stay with the young woman. Let's hope that they work it out, or that each can go on to find another iCase owner to shack up with.
Serviceplan China created the advert, which was shown on Leader’s offical Weibo and WeChat channels as well as local TV.
CREDITS
Chief Creative Officer: Chong Kin
Associate Creative Director: Wang Yifan
Art Director: Jason Liu & Charlie Wang
Copy: Lisa Liu & Mao Shanshan
Planning Director: Moritz Sanner
Associate Account Director: Schneider Shi
Senior Account Executive: Elena Liu
Production House: Red Horse
Director: Zhao Ning
Stylist: June Jiang
Composer: Smile Studio
