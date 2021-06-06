Google India urges people to #GetTheFacts by asking questions about the vaccine

Google India has rolled out a campaign titled #GetTheFacts. Conceptualised by Toaster India, it aims to educate users about verified information around Covid-19 vaccines on the search engine.

The film opens up with a voice over talking about the various doubts people in India have, with regard to the vaccine. It urges people to make use of Google’s search engine to clear out all their inhibitions, big or small, with authentic information.

Bhawika Chhabra, chief business officer, Toaster said, “In these difficult times, I believe that brands must focus their energies on doing meaningful work and communication that can truly help people. Google has already done some remarkable work by contributing to the Covid fight in India and enhancing its products to provide specific and verified information. This campaign is another step in the right direction. We partnered with Google to create this campaign in over eight languages for TV and digital. The campaign answered vaccine related questions and encouraged users to ask any questions that they might have.”

Ira Gupta, executive creative director, Toaster said “The intent behind the film was to communicate in a dialect that is simple and related to the users. The ad film gives comfort to the people and encourages them to ask more and more questions, whether big or small, and make them feel empowered in order to make informed decisions by using credible and verified information concerning the Covid-19 vaccination drive.”