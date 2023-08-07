News The Work Marketing Creativity DEI Gender Equality
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Gender fluid brand Finix wants people to express their freedom in new campaign

The new wave of young adults across Gen Z and millennials are confidently owning their identities, and unafraid to celebrate their individuality.

Singapore-based Finix, a gender fluid athleisure label, has launched a campaign to carry on the conversation from Pride month in June.  

The campaign, entitled ‘Freedom is…’ debuted on July 14, and aims to provoke introspection and promote self-acceptance through sharing stories of triumph over life obstacles. It features a series of video testimonials from four individuals who have faced and conquered personal struggles: Samuel Loh, Lewis Loh (also known as Lewloh), Kelly Kimberly Cheong, and Leonard Cheong.  

Addressing nuanced social topics like gender, sexuality, identity, and body image, the individuals share the experiences that have shape their sense of self and belonging in society. 

"At Finix, we believe that every individual's life experience, with all its highs and lows, shapes who they are as a person. No experience is more or less valid than the other," said Leonard Cheong, founder and creative director of Finix.  

"Through the stories of these individuals, we hope to offer relief and a sense of community to those going through similar experiences. Above all, we hope to pave the way towards greater healing and self-acceptance, while forging a path towards a more open-minded, diverse and inclusive society." 

The first two episodes of the ‘Freedom is…’ campaign are now available for viewing on Finix's website and social media channels. Episode four will be released this week.

Viewers are invited to participate in the initiative by submitting their own stories of freedom, which will be shared across social media. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

5 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

6 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

7 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

8 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

9 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

10 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

Related Articles

Pride Month: Hilton champions LGBTQIA+ empowerment through youth programs
Jun 20, 2023
Shawn Lim

Pride Month: Hilton champions LGBTQIA+ empowerment ...

Was this Pride Month a watershed moment for advertisers and disinformation?
Jul 14, 2023
Marty Davies

Was this Pride Month a watershed moment for ...

Pride 2023: Coming out while leading an agency
Jun 28, 2023
Chris Evans

Pride 2023: Coming out while leading an agency

Four Pride campaigns that stand up to hate
Jun 1, 2022
Shawn Paul Wood

Four Pride campaigns that stand up to hate

Just Published

Vi tests its network strength by partnering with Mumbai's iconic 'dabbawalas'
7 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Vi tests its network strength by partnering with ...

The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

Inside Samsung's 'More Wow Than Ever' campaign
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Inside Samsung's 'More Wow Than Ever' campaign

CASE STUDY: BBH Singapore shares why their campaign for Samsung 8K TV really came down to choosing the right animal.

Invisible ad fraud uncovered on Google Play apps, affects millions of Korean Android users says new cyber report
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Invisible ad fraud uncovered on Google Play apps, ...

Researchers have uncovered 43 rogue apps that collectively received 2.5 million covert downloads, violating Google Play's developer standards.

Cheer up, it'll soon be Christmas
13 hours ago
Emma Shuldham

Cheer up, it'll soon be Christmas

How brands can use celebrity talent and creators to chime with consumer sentiment in 2023’s holiday ads.