Advertising The Work
Rob McKinlay
3 days ago

Don't look down: Vanish ad highlights how filthy your carpets are

'Carpetphobia' forms basis for cleaning brand's latest campaign.

Apparently, "if you knew how dirty your carpet really was, you wouldn’t want to go anywhere near it". That's the premise behind Reckitt cleaning brand Vanish's latest spot, which features a multi-generational family who go to great lengths to avoid any contact with their carpets.

"Carpetphobia", created by Havas London, is aimed primarily at parents and "pet parents". In one scene, a terrified, sweating man clings to a bookcase before eventually plucking up the courage to leap to the floor, face his demons and tackle the dirty carpet – with the help of some Vanish Gold Carpet Care.

Like its 2020 predecessor, "Carpet Street", the ad is set to a remake of a famous piece of classical music – in this case, an a capella rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Mirlitons from The Nutcracker.

Rosie May Bird Smith, creative at Havas, said: “We’re pretty sure ‘Carpetphobia’ isn’t an actual thing, but with the amount of dirt our carpets are harbouring, it absolutely should be. Rather than lecture people about their own homes, we wanted to entertain and to educate – and we hope in addition to a few laughs, this campaign inspires a few downward glances.”

Vanish brand manager Kathrin Peterssen added: “Having spent an unprecedented amount of time at home over the past year, people have begun to think harder about the cleanliness of their homes and hygiene more generally.

"But what many people don’t realise is that despite looking clean on the surface, their carpets can harbour a huge amount of dirt that vacuuming alone can’t reach. This campaign brings that message to life in a fun, engaging way – highlighting both the issue and the best solution, Vanish Gold Carpet Care.”

The ad was created by May Bird Smith at Havas London and shot by Sye Allen through MadCow.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

4 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

5 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

6 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

7 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

8 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

10 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Related Articles

Vanish NapiSan bids for the White House
Advertising
Jul 27, 2011
David Seidler

Vanish NapiSan bids for the White House

The vanishing tree in China: illusion or reality?
Advertising
Apr 8, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The vanishing tree in China: illusion or reality?

CASE STUDY: How Vanish Napisan integrated PR and creativity to bid for the White House
The Work
Sep 16, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

CASE STUDY: How Vanish Napisan integrated PR and ...

Just Published

Mindshare names APAC CEO
Media
53 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Mindshare names APAC CEO

The GroupM media agency hands the reins in the region to 16-year veteran Helen McRae, who will move to Singapore from her EMEA role in London.

Coca-Cola says it has doubled marketing spend year-on-year
Advertising
2 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Coca-Cola says it has doubled marketing spend ...

The beverage giant is reversing a significant pullback in marketing spend in 2020, but is prioritising quality and targeting, and has dialled down its Olympics plans. It's also seeing growth in direct-to-consumer sales.