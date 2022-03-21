Domestic-violence campaign models better parenting

The Australian government's Department of Social Services and creative agency BMF have launched the latest iteration of their long-running 'Stop it at the Start' campaign against domestic violence.

The campaign has in the past focused on the negative outcomes of poor parenting choices. For example, a 2018 campaign memorably showed the damaging potential of the seemingly innocuous phrase 'Boys will be boys'.

This time out, the campaign takes a different tack by modeling small conversations that can have a positive, long-term impact, under the simple call to action of 'Bring up respect'.

The campaign rolls out March 27 on TV as well as online, cinema, OOH, digital, social and PR, with a website offering tools to assist influencers in educational initiatives.



The campaign includes specific cuts of the film above, focusing on daughters and sons.

