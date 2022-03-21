Domestic-violence campaign models better parenting

The Australian government's Department of Social Services and creative agency BMF have launched the latest iteration of their long-running 'Stop it at the Start' campaign against domestic violence.
The campaign has in the past focused on the negative outcomes of poor parenting choices. For example, a 2018 campaign memorably showed the damaging potential of the seemingly innocuous phrase 'Boys will be boys'.
This time out, the campaign takes a different tack by modeling small conversations that can have a positive, long-term impact, under the simple call to action of 'Bring up respect'.
The campaign rolls out March 27 on TV as well as online, cinema, OOH, digital, social and PR, with a website offering tools to assist influencers in educational initiatives.
The campaign includes specific cuts of the film above, focusing on daughters and sons.
CREDITS
Creative Agency: BMF
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
Executive Creative Director: Pia Chaudhuri
Senior Creatives: Emily Field & Kiah Nicholas
Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice
Designer: Fiona McLeod
Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi
Senior Strategic Planner: Jessica Sutanto
Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle
General Manager: Richard Woods
Senior Account Director: Victoria Venardos
Account Manager: Anja Cherry
Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
Senior TV Producer: Claire Seffrin
Director: Rob Stanton-Cook
Production Company: Collider
Managing Partner/Executive Producer: Rachael Ford-Davies
Producer: Annie Schutt
Post Production: Fin Design & Effects
Editor: Adam Wills
Sound Production: Otis Studios
Music Supervision: Level Two Music
Music: “Migration” by Goldmund
DOP: Jeremy Rouse
Production Company: Flipp Management
Photographer: Karima Asaad
Executive Producer: Daniel Buckle
Producer: Haydon Fanning
Art Buyer: Basir Salleh
Integrated Producer: Karen Liddle
Digital Producer: Yolande Francis
Front-end Developer: King Tan
Finished Artist: Stacey Harrad Chantler / Catarina Duardo
Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley
Client: Department of Social Services
Amanda Petrass
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.