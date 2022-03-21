Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
16 hours ago

Domestic-violence campaign models better parenting

New work in a long-running campaign about the roots of domestic violence, for the Australian government by creative agency BMF, shows parents what to do, not what not to do.

The Australian government's Department of Social Services and creative agency BMF have launched the latest iteration of their long-running 'Stop it at the Start' campaign against domestic violence.

The campaign has in the past focused on the negative outcomes of poor parenting choices. For example, a 2018 campaign memorably showed the damaging potential of the seemingly innocuous phrase 'Boys will be boys'.

This time out, the campaign takes a different tack by modeling small conversations that can have a positive, long-term impact, under the simple call to action of 'Bring up respect'.

The campaign rolls out March 27 on TV as well as online, cinema, OOH, digital, social and PR, with a website offering tools to assist influencers in educational initiatives. 


The campaign includes specific cuts of the film above, focusing on daughters and sons.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: BMF
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
Executive Creative Director: Pia Chaudhuri
Senior Creatives: Emily Field & Kiah Nicholas
Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice
Designer: Fiona McLeod
Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi
Senior Strategic Planner: Jessica Sutanto
Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle
General Manager: Richard Woods
Senior Account Director: Victoria Venardos
Account Manager: Anja Cherry
Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
Senior TV Producer: Claire Seffrin
Director:  Rob Stanton-Cook
Production Company: Collider
Managing Partner/Executive Producer: Rachael Ford-Davies
Producer: Annie Schutt
Post Production: Fin Design & Effects
Editor: Adam Wills
Sound Production: Otis Studios
Music Supervision: Level Two Music
Music: “Migration” by Goldmund
DOP: Jeremy Rouse
Production Company: Flipp Management
Photographer: Karima Asaad
Executive Producer:  Daniel Buckle
Producer: Haydon Fanning
Art Buyer: Basir Salleh
Integrated Producer: Karen Liddle
Digital Producer: Yolande Francis
Front-end Developer: King Tan
Finished Artist: Stacey Harrad Chantler / Catarina Duardo
Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley

Client: Department of Social Services
Amanda Petrass

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

8 Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

Related Articles

From visceral to hopeful, new Australia vaccine campaigns change focus
The Work
Sep 13, 2021
Ad Nut

From visceral to hopeful, new Australia vaccine ...

Domestic violence is just a wall away in No More Foundation’s housebound ad
Marketing
Nov 25, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Domestic violence is just a wall away in No More ...

Cybersecurity ain't no big thing
Advertising
Nov 2, 2021
Ad Nut

Cybersecurity ain't no big thing

Provocative virtual museum chronicles a woman's 'first time'
The Work
Dec 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

Provocative virtual museum chronicles a woman's ...

Just Published

Indie publishers on 'strike' to protest Facebook
Media
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Indie publishers on 'strike' to protest Facebook

Over 30 outlets are taking part in a 24-hour 'blackout' today to put pressure on Meta to negotiate and pay for Facebook's use of the content they normally produce.

Scholl appoints lead global creative agency following competitive pitch
Advertising
4 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Scholl appoints lead global creative agency ...

Iris will be responsible for steering a 'customer reappraisal' of the brand.

How Astound Commerce is supporting Ukrainian employees in wartime
Digital
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

How Astound Commerce is supporting Ukrainian ...

The digital commerce consultancy has Ukrainian founders and close to 1,000 employees in the country.

Ralph Pardo to replace Scott Hagedorn as Omnicom Media Group NA chief
Media
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Ralph Pardo to replace Scott Hagedorn as Omnicom ...

Hagedorn has been with Omnicom since 2004 but is leaving the company.