Cybersecurity ain't no big thing

You can sort it out while doing your beauty regimen, according to a campaign from the Australian government and BMF.

'Beat cybercrime in your downtime', advises a new campaign from the government of Australia and creative agency BMF.

Great tagline, says Ad Nut. You don't have to become a tech genius to protect yourself, just do a few simple things.

The national campaign includes TV, social and digital. The call-to-action leads to a free online security check tool the government has put together.

All of Ad Nut's passwords are buried, like Ad Nut's foodstores, in locations only Ad Nut knows.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: BMF
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
Creative Director: Tom Hoskins
Senior Designer: Iva Madderom
Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi
Planning Director: Rachel White
Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle
Head Of Account Management: Richard Woods
Senior Account Manager: Claire Emery
Project Manager: Rosie Weathered
Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
Agency Producer: Claire Seffrin and Wendy Gillies
Director:  The Glue Society’s Paul Bruty
Production Company: Revolver
Executive Producer: Michael Ritchie, Pip Smart and Jasmin Helliar
Producer: Nicole Crozier
Post Production: Fin Design
Editor: Luke Crethar @ The Glue Society
Sound Production: Rumble
DOP:  Jay Torta
Integrated Producer: Holly Whitely
Digital Designer and Finished Artist: Holly Jones and Stacey Harrad Chantler
Retouching: Rhiannon Jansma
Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising.

 

