Cybersecurity ain't no big thing

'Beat cybercrime in your downtime', advises a new campaign from the government of Australia and creative agency BMF.

Great tagline, says Ad Nut. You don't have to become a tech genius to protect yourself, just do a few simple things.

The national campaign includes TV, social and digital. The call-to-action leads to a free online security check tool the government has put together.

All of Ad Nut's passwords are buried, like Ad Nut's foodstores, in locations only Ad Nut knows.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: BMF

Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin

Creative Director: Tom Hoskins

Senior Designer: Iva Madderom

Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi

Planning Director: Rachel White

Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle

Head Of Account Management: Richard Woods

Senior Account Manager: Claire Emery

Project Manager: Rosie Weathered

Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer

Agency Producer: Claire Seffrin and Wendy Gillies

Director: The Glue Society’s Paul Bruty

Production Company: Revolver

Executive Producer: Michael Ritchie, Pip Smart and Jasmin Helliar

Producer: Nicole Crozier

Post Production: Fin Design

Editor: Luke Crethar @ The Glue Society

Sound Production: Rumble

DOP: Jay Torta

Integrated Producer: Holly Whitely

Digital Designer and Finished Artist: Holly Jones and Stacey Harrad Chantler

Retouching: Rhiannon Jansma

Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley