From visceral to hopeful, new Australia vaccine campaigns change focus

Boxing Day at The Melbourne Cricket Ground, a day wasting away on Bondi Beach, and scuba diving with friends at the Great Barrier Reef are all on Ad Nut's bucket list. But thanks to Covid and a two-year travel shutdown, these dreams remain strictly on paper, while Ad Nut's travel and adventure gear lies tragically packed away.
After a rough start to promoting vaccination with a graphic ad that caused outrage among Australians, Ad Nut is delighted to see a couple of new campaigns, one from the government and the other from Tab, a bookmaker, that take a better tack. Together they offer the faintest glimpse that things could be limping back to some sense of normalcy.
While some Australians are irate with the delay, Ad Nut is just happy the government has finally come around to belatedly steering the country in the right direction. The Australian government campaign, First Things First, from BMF, resonates well with this social creature. "The things we love are worth holding tight," the voiceover notes. "To keep doing the things we love, there's something we need to do first."
The campaign encourages all eligible Australians to get vaccinated, and notes that the shots are available for Australians over the age of 12 starting today. After a delayed roll out, hopefully this pushes Australians to ramp up their vaccination numbers and open up not just to locked out residents, but visitors eager to head down under.
Even as the government promotes vaccination, Ad Nut is also delighted that the role of being the jab catalyst isn't left to the government alone. A week after the bookmaker changed its name from Tab to Jab, it is keen to show the move isn't just a gimmick. If that stunt was more of a wide-angled push to promote vaccinations, a new campaign via M&C Saatchi Sydney focuses on getting venues, especially "locals", back on their feet.
In this campaign, normally bustling Australian venues are shown forlorn, waiting for consumers to return. As Tab's EGM in charge of customer, product, and marketing, Luke Waldren, said, “A big driver behind our purpose is to create opportunities for people to come together through play. We felt that we should use our voice to support the vaccination drive and in-turn help Aussies get back to what they love sooner. Whilst also supporting our venues and the thousands of Aussies that make a living through them.”
Alongside the film and name change, Tab also launched a social-media campaign, #JABForAustralia, asking Australians to share the 'Jab' logo and explain why they’re getting vaccinated, with the brand pitching in funds to support local venues.
As countries and companies reckon with a post-Covid future, Ad Nut just hopes to smell the freshly cut grass and the roar of nearly 100,000 cricket fans. Perhaps not this year, but surely in 2022.
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.