Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
3 days ago

Conservationists set a Japanese beast free in Canada

AD NUT's PICK OF THE WEEK: It plays like a nature documentary, but it's a Subaru ad.

This is simply a great concept, well executed by Toronto's Zulu Alpha Kilo*.

The campaign includes national TV, digital, OOH, print, and social media. Subaru is also placing interactive "'Set it free' wilderness crates" in major cities across Canada. The crates roar and shake to startle and then delight passersby, and a 'ranger' is on hand to pass out info and lead people to a QR code that leads to online signup for a test drive. 

* An agency that Ad Nut has covered so much it's kind of embarrassing—for other agencies! Send Ad Nut great stuff as often as Zulu Alpha Kilo does, and you'll get covered a lot too. 

CREDITS

Client: Subaru Canada
Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
Chief Creative Officer: Zak Mroueh
Executive Creative Director: Wain Choi
CD/Writer: Jonathan Smith
CD/Art Director: Patrick Shing  
Art Directors: Sarah Quinto, Riley Keen
Writers: Julia Forrester, Laura Biggar
Agency Producer: Revital Grunberg
Account Team: David Tremblay, Maura Kelly, Hayley Blackmore
Strategic Planner: Tim Hopkins, Carly Miller
Clients: Don, Durst Ted Lalka, Cynthia Bouris, Gary Sappleton, Curtis Lang
Media Agency: OMD
Media Agency Planner: Michelle Jairam, Natasha Cappelli, Cobi Grein Production House: ANIMALS  
Directors: Sherpas Cinema: Eric Crosland / Dave Mossop
Production House Executive Producers: Miriana DiQuinzio, Chris Hutsul
Production House Line Producers: Andréa Fehsenfeld, Liam Benstead
Director of Photography: Eric Crosland / Dave Mossop
Video Post Facility / Editing Company: Zulubot
Editors: Brian Noon, Max Lawlor
Compositors / Online: Justin Lee, Felipe Chaparro
Zulubot Post Producer:  Sarah Dayus, Mariya Guzova
Colourist: Wade Odlum, Alter Ego
Alter Ego Post Producers: Producer - Spencer Butt,
Executive Producer: Hilda Pereira
Music House: Vapor Music
Audio Director:  Ted Rosnick
Voice Director:  Dustin Anstey
Executive Producer: Kailee Nowosad
Engineer: Julian Rudd

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

2 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021: Final deadline extended by one week

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

5 Staging a comeback

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

6 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

9 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo
Advertising
Feb 19, 2020
Matthew Miller

Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo

Take this Subaru and call me in the morning
Advertising
Jan 23, 2020
Ad Nut

Take this Subaru and call me in the morning

You've goat to watch these Subaru ads; they're not baaaaad
Advertising
Oct 24, 2019
Ad Nut

You've goat to watch these Subaru ads; they're not ...

The 'Tough Turban': Protective headwear for Sikh motorcyclists
Advertising
Jun 21, 2021
Ad Nut

The 'Tough Turban': Protective headwear for Sikh ...

Just Published

Equality in APAC a 'long while away': Marketing leaders discuss whether diversity efforts have plateaued
Advertising
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Equality in APAC a 'long while away': Marketing ...

Former Women to Watch winners provide their thoughts on whether diversity, equity and inclusion momentum has stalled in the region, and how businesses can create real and lasting change.

APAC New Business League: June 2021 report
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: June 2021 report

The top four agencies hold their spots on both the creative and media tables in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Beyond that, BBDO, Carat, Dentsu, OMD, Digitas, Initiative, Havas, UM, Grey and McCann all shift positions.

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller
Advertising
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist ...

The campaign, created by Mother, uses Dubai as a backdrop for fictional film trailers.

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2
Advertising
1 day ago
Aleda Stam

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

The company finalized its merger with MDC Partners following approval from shareholders at the end of July.