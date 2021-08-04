Conservationists set a Japanese beast free in Canada

This is simply a great concept, well executed by Toronto's Zulu Alpha Kilo*.

The campaign includes national TV, digital, OOH, print, and social media. Subaru is also placing interactive "'Set it free' wilderness crates" in major cities across Canada. The crates roar and shake to startle and then delight passersby, and a 'ranger' is on hand to pass out info and lead people to a QR code that leads to online signup for a test drive.

* An agency that Ad Nut has covered so much it's kind of embarrassing—for other agencies! Send Ad Nut great stuff as often as Zulu Alpha Kilo does, and you'll get covered a lot too.

CREDITS



Client: Subaru Canada

Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Chief Creative Officer: Zak Mroueh

Executive Creative Director: Wain Choi

CD/Writer: Jonathan Smith

CD/Art Director: Patrick Shing

Art Directors: Sarah Quinto, Riley Keen

Writers: Julia Forrester, Laura Biggar

Agency Producer: Revital Grunberg

Account Team: David Tremblay, Maura Kelly, Hayley Blackmore

Strategic Planner: Tim Hopkins, Carly Miller

Clients: Don, Durst Ted Lalka, Cynthia Bouris, Gary Sappleton, Curtis Lang

Media Agency: OMD

Media Agency Planner: Michelle Jairam, Natasha Cappelli, Cobi Grein Production House: ANIMALS

Directors: Sherpas Cinema: Eric Crosland / Dave Mossop

Production House Executive Producers: Miriana DiQuinzio, Chris Hutsul

Production House Line Producers: Andréa Fehsenfeld, Liam Benstead

Director of Photography: Eric Crosland / Dave Mossop

Video Post Facility / Editing Company: Zulubot

Editors: Brian Noon, Max Lawlor

Compositors / Online: Justin Lee, Felipe Chaparro

Zulubot Post Producer: Sarah Dayus, Mariya Guzova

Colourist: Wade Odlum, Alter Ego

Alter Ego Post Producers: Producer - Spencer Butt,

Executive Producer: Hilda Pereira

Music House: Vapor Music

Audio Director: Ted Rosnick

Voice Director: Dustin Anstey

Executive Producer: Kailee Nowosad

Engineer: Julian Rudd