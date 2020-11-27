Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign

Grocery shopping for Christmas lunch can be a stressful affair, as depicted in a new NTUC FairPrice campaign film by Iris Worldwide in partnership with Havas Media. The five-minute film features the cast of Singaporean YouTube skit group Wah!Banana playing characters of various types of shoppers.

It’s all very well, except that the characters don’t make sense when put together. Ad Nut couldn’t help thinking: Why are these people even friends? They have nothing in common and seem mildly annoyed with each other at all times.

Perhaps the ‘believability’ of the characters isn’t the point of the video, and you might think Ad Nut has a stick up Ad Nut's bottom about this. But one thing that Ad Nut cannot get past is how unfunny the whole thing is: the writing, the concept, the execution.

The only redeeming point is when one character makes up Christmas puns using local foods: Kuih-smas-pie-tee and kissing underneath the mee-so-toe represent fleeting moments of amusement in an otherwise flat film.

ATL media for the campaign includes social, programmatic, display, video and bus shelter panels. There will also be interactive Instagram filters, quizzes and a Spotify playlist for users to see which 'shopper persona' they belong to.