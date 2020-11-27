The Work
Ad Nut
20 hours ago

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign

A comedy cast in a Christmas campaign is a great idea on paper, but the execution for this one was as dry as overcooked turkey.

Grocery shopping for Christmas lunch can be a stressful affair, as depicted in a new NTUC FairPrice campaign film by Iris Worldwide in partnership with Havas Media. The five-minute film features the cast of Singaporean YouTube skit group Wah!Banana playing characters of various types of shoppers.

It’s all very well, except that the characters don’t make sense when put together. Ad Nut couldn’t help thinking: Why are these people even friends? They have nothing in common and seem mildly annoyed with each other at all times.

Perhaps the ‘believability’ of the characters isn’t the point of the video, and you might think Ad Nut has a stick up Ad Nut's bottom about this. But one thing that Ad Nut cannot get past is how unfunny the whole thing is: the writing, the concept, the execution.

The only redeeming point is when one character makes up Christmas puns using local foods: Kuih-smas-pie-tee and kissing underneath the mee-so-toe represent fleeting moments of amusement in an otherwise flat film.

ATL media for the campaign includes social, programmatic, display, video and bus shelter panels. There will also be interactive Instagram filters, quizzes and a Spotify playlist for users to see which 'shopper persona' they belong to. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

