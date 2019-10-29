fairprice
New look for FairPrice aims to accentuate quality, origin, nutrition
Superunion creates a unified look for the NTUC house brand.
NTUC Fairprice and 100 Plus feel the love from Singaporeans
Both brands, while very different, use both heritage and relevance to put other local brands in the shade.
Singapore’s Top 100 Brands for 2018
The Lion City reflects a fair few of the regional trends from our Top 1000 Brands research this year, along with some of its own local quirks.
Singapore's top local brands
NTUC Fairprice, Singtel and 100 Plus are the firm home-grown favourites among Singaporeans. Here's why.
FairPrice Xtra augments reality to excite young shoppers
From Singapore: ‘Xcite Your Senses’ for FairPrice Xtra by ADK Singapore
NTUC FairPrice appoints ADK and Havas Media
SINGAPORE - NTUC FairPrice, Singapore’s largest supermarket chain, has appointed ADK and Havas Media to handle its creative and media buying duties respectively following a pitch.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins