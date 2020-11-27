Search
1 day ago
Iris Singapore switches MD, announces new Iris Inc. proposition
Rebecca Nadilo replaces Andy Cairns, who previously headed the agency since March 2020.
Nov 27, 2020
Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign
A comedy cast in a Christmas campaign is a great idea on paper, but the execution for this one was as dry as overcooked turkey.
Dec 14, 2017
Formula E aims for the cultural big league after appointing Iris to global account
Iris was appointed as global brand strategy and creative agency for TV, out of home and digital, following a competitive pitch.
Aug 2, 2016
Samsung presents ‘TV without equal’
From Singapore: ‘This is TV Without Equal’ for Samsung by Iris Worldwide
Jun 6, 2016
Samsung campaign gives people a do-over on poor videos
From Singapore: ‘#S7MeanMore’ by Iris Worldwide for Samsung
Apr 16, 2014
Adidas imbues rugby jerseys with deep meaning
SYDNEY - Working with Iris Worldwide Sydney, Adidas engaged with New Zealand artists to help convey the significance behind jerseys designed for the 2014 Investec Super Rugby season.
