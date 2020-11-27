iris worldwide

Iris Singapore switches MD, announces new Iris Inc. proposition
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Iris Singapore switches MD, announces new Iris Inc. proposition

Rebecca Nadilo replaces Andy Cairns, who previously headed the agency since March 2020.

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign
Nov 27, 2020
Ad Nut

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign

A comedy cast in a Christmas campaign is a great idea on paper, but the execution for this one was as dry as overcooked turkey.

Formula E aims for the cultural big league after appointing Iris to global account
Dec 14, 2017
Simon Gwynn

Formula E aims for the cultural big league after appointing Iris to global account

Iris was appointed as global brand strategy and creative agency for TV, out of home and digital, following a competitive pitch.

Samsung presents ‘TV without equal’
Aug 2, 2016
Gabey Goh

Samsung presents ‘TV without equal’

From Singapore: ‘This is TV Without Equal’ for Samsung by Iris Worldwide

Samsung campaign gives people a do-over on poor videos
Jun 6, 2016
Gabey Goh

Samsung campaign gives people a do-over on poor videos

From Singapore: ‘#S7MeanMore’ by Iris Worldwide for Samsung

Adidas imbues rugby jerseys with deep meaning
Apr 16, 2014
Matthew Miller

Adidas imbues rugby jerseys with deep meaning

SYDNEY - Working with Iris Worldwide Sydney, Adidas engaged with New Zealand artists to help convey the significance behind jerseys designed for the 2014 Investec Super Rugby season.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

3 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

4 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

6 Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

7 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

8 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Saviour narrative vs real life: Natalie Lam on creativity in Asia

10 Saviour narrative vs real life: Natalie Lam on creativity in Asia