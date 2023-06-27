Advertising PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Iris Singapore switches MD, announces new Iris Inc. proposition

Rebecca Nadilo replaces Andy Cairns, who previously headed the agency since March 2020.

Photo: Iris Singapore
Photo: Iris Singapore

Iris Singapore has announced changes to its leadership team, with the appointment of Rebecca Nadilo as managing director. She takes over from Andy Cairns, who has left the agency.

Nadilo has over 16 years of experience in the marketing, communications and branding arena, with her most recent role as chief strategy officer for Indo-Pacific with M&C Saatchi World Services in Singapore. She has also previously held roles at Meta, Wunderman Thompson and BBDO Singapore, working with clients including HSBC, Visa, Smirnoff, Tiger, Unilever, AT&T and Johnson & Johnson.

In her new position as MD, Nadilo will be responsible for the strategic direction of Iris’ client base across Singapore and the APAC region, as well as strengthening the agency’s social capabilities. She will also oversee the launch of a new cultural content proposition focused on plugging the gap between social specialists and traditional agency models. Entitled ‘Iris Inc.’ (which stands for Igniting New Creators), the initiative will focus on helping clients to tap into the growing creator economy through both in-house and global creative talent.

Iris' current clients include Trust Bank, GoTyme Bank (Philippines), Alcon, NTUC First Campus, and Heineken.

“I am excited to take my strategic ability into this new leadership role at Iris Singapore to shape agencies, capabilities and outputs,” shared Nadilo in a release. “I do this with a relentless focus on creating the very best culture and environment for the people who are delivering the output.”

“As client strategy has always been a key part of my job, I am naturally coming into this role with client centricity, focusing on how agencies can be genuine partners that deliver long term outcomes for brands through adding value beyond the brief.”

Nadilo will report to Ian Millner, chair and co-founder at Iris, who added, “We asked senior clients in Singapore who the most inspiring and modern leader they knew, and they said ‘Rebecca Nadilo’. We are delighted she is joining us, helping serious and ambitious clients put socially driven participation right at the heart of their business as they seek to achieve competitive advantage.”

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

