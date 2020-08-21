China campaign positions adult diapers as a caring purchase

Swedish adult diaper brand Tena enlisted BBDO Shanghai for a new campaign promoting its ProSkin product. Released on August 13 in China, the video has aired on social media and e-commerce platforms, as well as in residential building elevators.

The video sensitively reveals some of the mentality of elders who suffer from incontinence, who don't want to lose face and sometimes curtail their activities to avoid embarrassment. However, the video actually targets the adult children of the intended users, positioning the product as a considerate purchase that can help their parents better enjoy their senior years.

While filming the video, BBDO's team also learned some practical skills of caring for elders (see behind the scenes photo below).

