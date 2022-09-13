Catch.com.au celebrates frivolous shopping with amusing spots

One of Australia’s biggest ecommerce offerings, Catch.com.au, wanted to spotlight the joys of online shopping minus the “guilt and overthinking”.
And its new 'Because' campaign acts as a “permission-giving statement” because of course humans want the freedom and joy to purchase an inflatable swan. Or a pair of white Crocs. Or a thousand footballs delivered to your pet dog via helicopter. All three spots are written without dialogue but their humour and confidence land with aplomb. The campaign launches nationally with TV, outdoor, social and digital.
CREDITS
Client: Catch.com.au
Peita Golden - Marketing Director
Ashley Wolff - Head of Advertising
Carla Mazzeo - Marketing Campaign Specialist
Agency: Sunday Gravy
Director: The Glue Society
Production: Revolver
Post Production: The Glue Society Studios
Media: Hearts & Science
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.