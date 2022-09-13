The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Catch.com.au celebrates frivolous shopping with amusing spots

Three dialogue-free films to showcase bizarre purchases from the Australian ecommerce giant.

One of Australia’s biggest ecommerce offerings, Catch.com.au, wanted to spotlight the joys of online shopping minus the “guilt and overthinking”.

And its new 'Because' campaign acts as a “permission-giving statement” because of course humans want the freedom and joy to purchase an inflatable swan. Or a pair of white Crocs. Or a thousand footballs delivered to your pet dog via helicopter. All three spots are written without dialogue but their humour and confidence land with aplomb. The campaign launches nationally with TV, outdoor, social and digital. 

CREDITS

Client: Catch.com.au
Peita Golden - Marketing Director
Ashley Wolff - Head of Advertising
Carla Mazzeo - Marketing Campaign Specialist

Agency: Sunday Gravy
Director: The Glue Society
Production: Revolver
Post Production: The Glue Society Studios
Media: Hearts & Science

