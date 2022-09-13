Catch.com.au celebrates frivolous shopping with amusing spots

One of Australia’s biggest ecommerce offerings, Catch.com.au, wanted to spotlight the joys of online shopping minus the “guilt and overthinking”.

And its new 'Because' campaign acts as a “permission-giving statement” because of course humans want the freedom and joy to purchase an inflatable swan. Or a pair of white Crocs. Or a thousand footballs delivered to your pet dog via helicopter. All three spots are written without dialogue but their humour and confidence land with aplomb. The campaign launches nationally with TV, outdoor, social and digital.

CREDITS

Client: Catch.com.au

Peita Golden - Marketing Director

Ashley Wolff - Head of Advertising

Carla Mazzeo - Marketing Campaign Specialist

Agency: Sunday Gravy

Director: The Glue Society

Production: Revolver

Post Production: The Glue Society Studios

Media: Hearts & Science