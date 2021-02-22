Can brands save the world?

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:45 pm on February 22, 2021.

The Lion’s Share is a simple concept which asks that brands who use animals in their advertising and marketing, donate a small percentage of the media spend to The Lion’s Share Fund. This is then used to finance wildlife conservation and animal welfare globally.

This has since been joined by global brands including Mars, the very first to come on board. But also by Cartier, Gucci, The Economist Group, Nielsen and NRMA.

Sir David Attenborough is the special ambassador to The Lion’s Share, and with the release of his new series and book, showing the demise of the planet, 2021 is the year when this will gain great momentum among marketers and brands. This session explains the magic behind the project.

Speaker:

Christopher Nelius

Co-Founder

The Lion's Share Fund

