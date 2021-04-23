Campaign Crash Course: How to create an effective B2B strategy

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 27th lesson in the Crash Course series will cover key lessons in B2B marketing. While agencies have historically focused on winning business from consumer-facing businesses, there has been a surge of interest in the B2B opportunities recently with the likes of Dentsu expanding their presence in the market. This lesson will explore why there is this heightened interest in this market and key lessons for marketers to win in an increasingly competitive space.

In this lesson you will learn:

How to evolve your digital first model to tap emerging market trends

Why personalisation is key

How to deliver an integrated experience and future-proof your strategy.

Your teacher

Jerone Larson was hired by VCCP Singapore in February 2021 to strengthen its B2B capabilities and lead the agency’s B2B practice, VCCP Business. Larson is in charge of strategic, creative and delivery requirements for the agency's range of global, regional and local B2B clients. Prior to joining VCCP Singapore, she worked in New York, where she gained experience across a range of B2B industries and brands, including government, tech, insurance, finance, energy and engineering.

Having grown up in Manila and Singapore, Larson attended university in New York and began her career at Grey New York. Most recently, she was at Doremus New York, where she was recognised as one of Omnicom's rising stars. At Doremus, she led and managed global brand and demand-generation campaigns for clients such as the Singapore EDB, Akamai Technologies, National Instruments and Shell.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of social listening with this quiz: