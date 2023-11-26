Cadbury 5 Star envisions a future where AI works and humans do nothing

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, this film paints a future where AI grants more leisure at work. It opens with a young man at the library, he hears news on AI dominating coding jobs—relevant to the industry he contemplates for university. The narrative unfolds to reveal the brand's innovative approach: the Nothing University. Enrollees can master the 'art of doing nothing' and earn a certification. The film champions embracing AI, asserting it as a boon for human well-being, not a threat.

Nitin Saini, vice president - marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury 5 Star’s Do Nothing ideology has stood as a proud and humorous counter to the modern culture of living life on-the-go. Currently, the advent of AI is taking the industry by storm and making everyday job easier thus, leaving more room for people to ‘do nothing’, and as the cultivators of this ethos we want to help people ace it. The introduction of Nothing University is a cheeky take on this concept and our attempt to help everyone upskill in ‘doing nothing’. This will not only elevate the brand’s purpose but also establish an unforgettable and fun experience for the consumers of today.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "With AI dominating the news almost every day, there is a lot of debate and speculation about the impact it will have on every industry. In its signature irreverent style, Cadbury 5 Star has taken a crazy dig at it by celebrating the prospect that when AI does most of our work, we'll get a lot of time to chill and do nothing. We have conceived and crafted the Nothing University and developed an entire curriculum around doing nothing efficiently in the future workplace, complete with interactive video lectures and a diploma."

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North and East, Wavemaker India, said, “In the era of AI, 5 Star's Nothing University is revolutionising norms with a witty curriculum on 'doing nothing'. In collaboration with top comedians, influencers, and brand partnerships, we aim to amplify the delight of 'do nothing', with a counterculture narrative. From enrolment to graduation, our media campaign is brimming with playful essence, embarking on a journey into the art of 'doing nothing', reshaping skill development with a touch of humour across multiple media touchpoints."