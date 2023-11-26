The Work Advertising
Campaign India Team
18 hours ago

Cadbury 5 Star envisions a future where AI works and humans do nothing

Cadbury 5 Star has rolled out a campaign 'nothing university', where it advocates for work-life balance and encourages the adoption of AI.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, this film paints a future where AI grants more leisure at work. It opens with a young man at the library, he hears news on AI dominating coding jobs—relevant to the industry he contemplates for university. The narrative unfolds to reveal the brand's innovative approach: the Nothing University. Enrollees can master the 'art of doing nothing' and earn a certification. The film champions embracing AI, asserting it as a boon for human well-being, not a threat.   
 
Nitin Saini, vice president - marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury 5 Star’s Do Nothing ideology has stood as a proud and humorous counter to the modern culture of living life on-the-go. Currently, the advent of AI is taking the industry by storm and making everyday job easier thus, leaving more room for people to ‘do nothing’, and as the cultivators of this ethos we want to help people ace it. The introduction of Nothing University is a cheeky take on this concept and our attempt to help everyone upskill in ‘doing nothing’. This will not only elevate the brand’s purpose but also establish an unforgettable and fun experience for the consumers of today.” 
 
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "With AI dominating the news almost every day, there is a lot of debate and speculation about the impact it will have on every industry. In its signature irreverent style, Cadbury 5 Star has taken a crazy dig at it by celebrating the prospect that when AI does most of our work, we'll get a lot of time to chill and do nothing. We have conceived and crafted the Nothing University and developed an entire curriculum around doing nothing efficiently in the future workplace, complete with interactive video lectures and a diploma."  
 
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North and East, Wavemaker India, said, “In the era of AI, 5 Star's Nothing University is revolutionising norms with a witty curriculum on 'doing nothing'. In collaboration with top comedians, influencers, and brand partnerships, we aim to amplify the delight of 'do nothing', with a counterculture narrative. From enrolment to graduation, our media campaign is brimming with playful essence, embarking on a journey into the art of 'doing nothing', reshaping skill development with a touch of humour across multiple media touchpoints."
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

5 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

6 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

7 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

9 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

The Hermès game: Carefully-guarded craftsmanship or scarcity-driven marketing gimmick?

10 The Hermès game: Carefully-guarded craftsmanship or scarcity-driven marketing gimmick?

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for Cadbury on day four
Jun 23, 2023
Campaign India Team

Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India bags grand prix for ...

Cadbury Celebrations unwraps prosperity for homepreneurs
Oct 19, 2023
Campaign India Team

Cadbury Celebrations unwraps prosperity for ...

Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey to take on advisor role, Hephzibah Pathak takes over as executive chairperson
Sep 26, 2023
Campaign India Team

Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey to take on advisor role, ...

Vi tests its network strength by partnering with Mumbai's iconic 'dabbawalas'
Aug 8, 2023
Campaign India Team

Vi tests its network strength by partnering with ...

Just Published

The rise of in-game marketing and eSports in China: A guide for brands and businesses
4 hours ago
Liu Yi

The rise of in-game marketing and eSports in China: ...

The potential to reach the gaming audience in China is massive fuelled by a surge of 480 million players. Mindshare's Liu Yi shares how brands can tap into the dynamic audience amidst regulatory shifts.

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023
4 hours ago

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

All the latest moves and wins from RGA Australia, BBH India, Sling and Stone, Hatched, Nielsen, and more.

40 Under 40 2023: Anisha Iyer, OMD
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Anisha Iyer, OMD

A force to be reckoned with, OMD India CEO Anisha Iyer is a shining example of the country’s leading female role models in digital and technology advertising.

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks
5 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with ...

In an exclusive chat with Campaign, former Y&R and Publicis CEO Matthew Godfrey explains how generative AI and MediaMonks' digital-first approach lured him back to the ad world.