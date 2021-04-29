Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

BTS dances on MC Escher stairs for Smart Communications

A video for the Philippines telco carries a message about perseverance and...you know what? Who cares. Jung Kook, RM, J-hope, Jin, V, Suga and Jimin are all there, and you get to watch them be pretty and dance.

The seven members of BTS do their thing in a stair-filled environment in a new campaign for Philippines telco Smart Communications.

The brand proves that it lives up to its name by hiring one of the world's most popular acts and then giving fans what they want: ample shots of the much-adored septet busting moves to a soundtrack of two of its top hits. It's not complicated. We don't need to analyse it.

But if you must know, the video is entitled 'Live your passion with purpose”. The brand says the sets are inspired by Penrose Stairs (popularised in the art of MC Escher), which are intended to symbolise defying impossible situations.


Therefore Jung Kook appears on a staircase that looks like the entrance to a recording studio ('Keep inspiring'), RM opens a book ('Keep learning'), J-hope dances in a disco set ('Keep moving'), Jin walks up a garden stairway ('Keep chasing your dreams'), V appears on train-station escalator ('Keep exploring'), Suga appears in a musical set ('Keep living your purpose') and Jimin is seen in a building’s fire exit ('Keep connecting').

Ad Nut submits to you that some of the above pairings make very little sense. But again, if you're thinking about this at all, you're doing it wrong. Just watch the lovely boys dance. And buy Smart Prepaid.

The film was shot in Seoul under lead agency Dentsu Jayme Syfu. It amassed more than 10 million views in the three days following its release on April 22, the brand reports. 

CREDITS

Smart
Chairman: Manuel V. Pangilinan
President & CEO: Alfredo S. Panlilio
SVP & Head of Consumer Wireless: Jane Jimenez Basas
FVP & Head of Corporate Marketing: Lloyd Manaloto
FVP & Prepaid Marketing Head: Miriam Zamora Choa
AVP & SMART Prepaid Brand Head: Joanne Hatulan
VP Marketing Services Operations: Mon Samarista

Dentsu Jayme Syfu
Ronald Barreiro – Managing Partner and General Manager
Lieza Punsalan – Business Development Director
Ina Villegas – Account Director
Dom Concepcion – Account Executive
Merlee Jayme - Global President
Louie Sotto – Chief Creative Officer
Miko Quiogue – Creative Director
Therese Liboro – Associate Creative Director
Sab Santana – Art Director
Diday Alcudia – Chief Strategic Officer
Abby Bontia – Social Media Manager
Krischelo Delgado – Broadcast Producer

Philippine Production House: UxS, Inc.
Madonna Tarrayo – President and CEO
Ruth Colacion – Executive Producer
Apple Sarmiento – Production Manager

South Korea Production House: CONTENTS LAB D&M
Director – Goh Han Ki
Producer – Monica Chang
DOP – Nam HYUNWOO
Assistant Director – Sim Yoo Kyung
Art Director – Lee Joon Seung

Korean Post House
On-Line & CG: THE AUTHENTIC & 361
Audio: DR.HOOK
Grading : NAVY
Local Post House: Engine Room

KV Shoot
• Photographer – Park Ja Wook
• Producer – Monica Chang

PR Agency: PUBLICITYASIA | PR Asia Worldwide
Lead Publicist - Joyce A. Ramirez (PUBLICITYASIA)

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

3 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

4 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

6 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

8 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

9 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

10 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

Related Articles

BTS signs as global brand ambassador for Korea's Coway
Marketing
Mar 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

BTS signs as global brand ambassador for Korea's Coway

Garbage Pail Kids pulls ‘BTS Bruisers’ card amid surge in hate crimes against Asians
Marketing
Mar 21, 2021
Diana Bradley

Garbage Pail Kids pulls ‘BTS Bruisers’ card amid ...

BTS faces backlash in China following Korean war tribute
PR
Oct 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

BTS faces backlash in China following Korean war ...

Hyun Bin speaks (a word of) Tagalog for Smart Communications
Advertising
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Hyun Bin speaks (a word of) Tagalog for Smart ...

Just Published

Let Caster Semenya run, says Lux
Advertising
17 hours ago
Ad Nut

Let Caster Semenya run, says Lux

The Unilever brand takes a stand against the athlete's Olympics ban in work by Wunderman Thompson Singapore.

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative optimisation
Advertising
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative ...

DCO brings marketers closer to the 'Holy Grail' of advertising with personalised ads at scale aimed at delivering the right message at the right time to the right person. This lesson shows you how it works and what to do.

Twitter posts better-than-expected ad revenue
Digital
18 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter posts better-than-expected ad revenue

While January and February were slow months for the company, growth via mobile app promotion (MAP) campaigns continues to progress.

The future of great creative must be permanent, not transient
Digital
20 hours ago
Ben Walker

The future of great creative must be permanent, not ...

Advertising legend John Hegarty has backed an AI platform that matches briefs to freelance creatives. But long-term brand success and great creativity won't come from a freelance model, Who Wot Why's co-founder argues.