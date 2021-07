Barbie Dapul, VP of marketing, broadband, Globe Telecom

If there is one thing Barbie Dapul understands, it’s that knowing when to digitalise is as important as knowing how to. With a keen understanding of lock-down needs during COVID-19, she created a campaign ‘Nasa loob ang Galing’ to encourage people to bring joy to their everyday lives amidst the indefinite changes of a challenging 2020. She also oversaw the setting up of a content portal to educate Filippinos to entertain, shop and learn online.

Watch the video to learn more.