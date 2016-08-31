globe telecom

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Barbie Dapul, Globe Telecom
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Dapul is making waves as a bright marketing star in the Philippines, catapulted by growth of the telco’s subscriber base and new customer acquisition.

Globe's journey to becoming an experience business
Aug 31, 2016
Gabey Goh

VIDEO: The telco's Rebecca V. Eclipse gets honest about the challenges in transforming customer experience.

Philippine telcos need to get personal with customers amid rising competition
Dec 2, 2013
Sophie Chen

MANILA - Telco operators in the Philippines have to become more aggressive to acquire new customers, but then cannot neglect to build long-term relationships with them to drive growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Christmas comes early at Globe Telecom in the Philippines
Sep 24, 2013
Byravee Iyer

MANILA - Philippines-based Globe Telecom is feeling grateful and has launched a campaign to show its appreciation by offering prizes to subscribers.

Globe Telecom names Havas Media Ortega as its digital AOR
Jan 31, 2013
Staff Reporters

MANILA - Globe Telecom, the Philippines’ second largest telecom company, has appointed Havas Media Ortega as its digital agency of record after a final three-way pitch.

Globe Telecom takes on ZenithOptimedia
Nov 24, 2011
Staff Reporters

MANILA - Philippine telecommunications has awarded its media planning and buying account to ZenithOptimedia, following an intensive pitch process.

