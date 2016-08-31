globe telecom
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Barbie Dapul, Globe Telecom
Dapul is making waves as a bright marketing star in the Philippines, catapulted by growth of the telco’s subscriber base and new customer acquisition.
Globe's journey to becoming an experience business
VIDEO: The telco's Rebecca V. Eclipse gets honest about the challenges in transforming customer experience.
Philippine telcos need to get personal with customers amid rising competition
MANILA - Telco operators in the Philippines have to become more aggressive to acquire new customers, but then cannot neglect to build long-term relationships with them to drive growth in an increasingly competitive market.
Christmas comes early at Globe Telecom in the Philippines
MANILA - Philippines-based Globe Telecom is feeling grateful and has launched a campaign to show its appreciation by offering prizes to subscribers.
Globe Telecom names Havas Media Ortega as its digital AOR
MANILA - Globe Telecom, the Philippines’ second largest telecom company, has appointed Havas Media Ortega as its digital agency of record after a final three-way pitch.
Globe Telecom takes on ZenithOptimedia
MANILA - Philippine telecommunications has awarded its media planning and buying account to ZenithOptimedia, following an intensive pitch process.
