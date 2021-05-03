Ariel celebrates Kerala’s first transgender doctor who beat all the odds

Ariel India has rolled out a campaign #MakeItPossible to extend its support to the LGBTQ community. Driven by the brand’s belief in inclusivity and equality for all, the film is conceptualised by BBDO India and aims to bring about changes in societal norms that are biased against the community.

The films features the story of Kerala’s first transgender doctor, V S Priya, who beat all the odds to achieve her dream of becoming a doctor. In the film, she talks about the identity crisis she faced, growing up, and how she decided that she shouldn’t care about the way society defined her. The film ends with the message, ‘It’s only impossible to change the world if you think it is.”

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G Indian subcontinent and vice president, fabric care, P&G Indian subcontinent. said, “Ariel believes in a world free of bias that fosters equality and inclusion, is a world where everyone can thrive. The story of Dr. Priya is a story of resilience, courage, and perseverance. It reminds us that no matter how difficult the circumstances, with perseverance we can #MakeItPossible. We are inspired by her courage and glad to celebrate her journey.”

This film has been launched on Ariel’s social media channels.