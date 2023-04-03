GLAAD publishes resources to promote inclusive transgender news coverage

GLAAD has published resources designed to help the media cover transgender people and youth accurately and inclusively.

Among the set of tools is GLAAD’s Southern Storybank, featuring video portraits of transgender Southerners and people living with HIV describing their daily lives and lifelong journeys.

Southern Storybank stemmed from GLAAD’s deep dive into media, particularly in Southern states, to see how many transgender stories are being told, said Barbara Simon, senior director of news and campaigns.

“Once we understood what we’re up against, we worked to elevate local advocates, people and groups from those states,” Simon said. “These videos are quite simple but powerful, because it’s all in their own words.”