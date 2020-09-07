American-brand idol: This Ganesha is made of Jeeps

The late August Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the Indian state of Maharashtra—normally the scene of large crowds and towering figures of the Hindu deity Ganesh—was scaled down this year due to the pandemic.
So Jeep India and Leo Burnett figured out a way to make a giant Ganesha while also observing social-distancing requirements. The resulting image of the deity took up 29,970 square feet of parking-lot space and required 48 hours, eight professional drivers and 122 Jeep Compass SUVs to produce.
