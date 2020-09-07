Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

American-brand idol: This Ganesha is made of Jeeps

Leo Burnett helped Jeep celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival by forming 122 Jeep Compass SUVs into a 162- by 185-foot image of the elephant-headed deity.

The late August Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the Indian state of Maharashtra—normally the scene of large crowds and towering figures of the Hindu deity Ganesh—was scaled down this year due to the pandemic.

So Jeep India and Leo Burnett figured out a way to make a giant Ganesha while also observing social-distancing requirements. The resulting image of the deity took up 29,970 square feet of parking-lot space and required 48 hours, eight professional drivers and 122 Jeep Compass SUVs to produce.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett
MD – India & CCO – South Asia, Leo Burnett: Rajdeepak Das
MD – India & CSO – South Asia, Leo Burnett: Dheeraj Sinha
National Creative Directors: Sachin Kamble, Prajato Guha Thakurta
Creative Directors: Devang Patel, Farhan Shaikh
Creative team: Pranav Sawant, Namrata Mohindra, Shreya Trivedi
Executive Vice President: Maninder Bali
Vice President: Pooja Rawat
Brand Services Partner: Siddharth Kunkunkar
Brand Services Associate: Kshitij Kalra, Karina Sethi
Vice President Planning: Pooja Rawat
Brand Strategy Associate: Sneha Sadani
On-ground/activations agency: Arc Worldwide Mumbai
Head: Praveen Vadhera
Client servicing: Sanober Qadari, Drashti Vora, Satya Iyer
Creative team: Nitin Sharma, Rahul Kamath

Production House: Isana Productions
Director: Priyanka Narula
Executive Producer: Priyanka Narula

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

3 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

4 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

5 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

6 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

8 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

9 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

10 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

Related Articles

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India
Advertising
Oct 18, 2019
Campaign India Team

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India

India, there's a Spotify playlist for your life
Advertising
Apr 10, 2019
Ad Nut

India, there's a Spotify playlist for your life

Leo Burnett's distinctiveness lives on in client work
Advertising
Apr 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett's distinctiveness lives on in client work

Agency Report Card 2019: Leo Burnett
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Leo Burnett

Just Published

ACCC to probe Apple and Google app store practices
News
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

ACCC to probe Apple and Google app store practices

Australian regulator to examine potential anti-competitive practices by the two tech giants, including app transaction fees that are have caused recent tension with publishers.

Tesla placement in Tencent game boosts real-life test drives
News
17 hours ago
Carol Huang

Tesla placement in Tencent game boosts real-life ...

Getting Tesla's Model 3 and Model X into Tencent's popular mobile game, Game for Peace, resulted in a boost for test drives and orders.

Brand Health Check: Can Honda recharge?
Marketing
18 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brand Health Check: Can Honda recharge?

The Japanese auto brand is betting its future on going electric, but is playing catchup with a market that is several steps ahead.

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries
Advertising
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries

Spikes Asia has also revealed the jury for the online-only 2021 edition of the competition for industry professionals under 30 years of age.