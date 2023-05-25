Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments

Following the announcement of adidas bagging the official kit sponsorship for team India (men, women and youth), a film has been rolled out.

Conceptualised by Fundamental, the film shows how team India achieved the impossible multiple times. It shows how people believed India winning the ODI world cup in 1983 was impossible. The film also shows other impossible moments- for India, under a first-time captain (MS Dhoni) to win the Men's T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup, for Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a century of hundreds across formats, women's cricket matches to go sold out, double centuries in ODIs becoming the norm, and Indian pace bowlers to knock out opponents.