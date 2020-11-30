Absolve your sins with an organic lager

This is a new beer ad, for Carlton & United Breweries’ Pure Blonde Organic Lager, by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne.

Or it may be an allegory about corporate greed and the sham that is corporate philanthropy.

Ad Nut cannot help but see the vampire who donates 30% of the blood she takes from her victims, or the galactic emperor who recycles the materials from the enemy bases he destroys, as stand-ins for massive corporations (and their bazillionaire owners), who fill their accounts by exploiting workers and/or destroying vast swathes of the natural world, then brag about giving a tenth of a tenth of a percent to worthy causes.

Or Ad Nut may be reading too much into it. But whether the creators intended the commentary Ad Nut inferred, it's a good beer ad nonetheless. As Pure Blonde senior marketing manager Zac Gelman tells us, "We hope it will make punters laugh, think and hopefully go out and try a delicious Pure Blonde Organic Lager".

There ya go.

The campaign includes OOH, radio, trade and social activities, a full packaging redesign across all Pure Blonde Organic Lagers and Cider, and a national promotion later in the year.

CREDITS

Client: Carlton & United Breweries

Brian Phan – General Manager, Marketing

Antonia Ciorciari – Head of Brand - Contemporary

Zac Gelman – Senior Marketing Manager, Pure Blonde

Creative agency: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Media agency: PHD

Social: CUBHouse

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director: Tim Bullock

Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro

Producer: Morgan Benson-Taylor

Cinematographer: Shelley Farthing Dawe

Character Design & Prosthetics Artists: Odd Studio

Costume Designer: Paula Ryan

Production Designer: Sam Lukins

Makeup Artists: Matt Hornby & Jenny Roberts

Casting: i4 Casting

Editor: Adam Wills

Post Production: Alt VFX

VFX Lead / Supervisor: Dave Edwards

Dove end frame CG animation: Blockhead VFX

Sound: Rumble Studios

Sound designer: Tone Aston