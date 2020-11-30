Absolve your sins with an organic lager

This is a new beer ad, for Carlton & United Breweries’ Pure Blonde Organic Lager, by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne.
Or it may be an allegory about corporate greed and the sham that is corporate philanthropy.
Ad Nut cannot help but see the vampire who donates 30% of the blood she takes from her victims, or the galactic emperor who recycles the materials from the enemy bases he destroys, as stand-ins for massive corporations (and their bazillionaire owners), who fill their accounts by exploiting workers and/or destroying vast swathes of the natural world, then brag about giving a tenth of a tenth of a percent to worthy causes.
Or Ad Nut may be reading too much into it. But whether the creators intended the commentary Ad Nut inferred, it's a good beer ad nonetheless. As Pure Blonde senior marketing manager Zac Gelman tells us, "We hope it will make punters laugh, think and hopefully go out and try a delicious Pure Blonde Organic Lager".
There ya go.
The campaign includes OOH, radio, trade and social activities, a full packaging redesign across all Pure Blonde Organic Lagers and Cider, and a national promotion later in the year.
CREDITS
Client: Carlton & United Breweries
Brian Phan – General Manager, Marketing
Antonia Ciorciari – Head of Brand - Contemporary
Zac Gelman – Senior Marketing Manager, Pure Blonde
Creative agency: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Media agency: PHD
Social: CUBHouse
Production Company: Scoundrel
Director: Tim Bullock
Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro
Producer: Morgan Benson-Taylor
Cinematographer: Shelley Farthing Dawe
Character Design & Prosthetics Artists: Odd Studio
Costume Designer: Paula Ryan
Production Designer: Sam Lukins
Makeup Artists: Matt Hornby & Jenny Roberts
Casting: i4 Casting
Editor: Adam Wills
Post Production: Alt VFX
VFX Lead / Supervisor: Dave Edwards
Dove end frame CG animation: Blockhead VFX
Sound: Rumble Studios
Sound designer: Tone Aston
