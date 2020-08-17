A spoonful of silly slo-mo helps the message go down

This TVC by Leo Burnett Group Thailand for Brand’s Suntory would be unbearably sweet if played straight. But a little faux slo-mo saves the day. Ad Nut especially enjoys that dad wants to get in on the action.

