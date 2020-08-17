Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 17, 2020

A spoonful of silly slo-mo helps the message go down

Bird's nest inspires a slow-motion moment between a mother and son in an ad for Brand's Suntory by Leo Burnett Thailand.

This TVC by Leo Burnett Group Thailand for Brand’s Suntory would be unbearably sweet if played straight. But a little faux slo-mo saves the day. Ad Nut especially enjoys that dad wants to get in on the action.

CREDITS

Title: Endless Love
Client: Brand’s Suntory
Product/Service: Brand’s Bird’s Nest
Creative Agency: The Leo Burnett Group Thailand
Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun
Creative Group Head: Nonthaporn Ketmanee
Art Director: Donyawan Kongchatree, Sompat Trisadikun
Copywriter: Narisapongse Rakwattananont
Account Management Director: Tida Vibulvanich
Account Director: Kornnida Vichayapai
Agency Producer: Sarawut Lertkittipaporn
Production Company: Unboxnow Co., Ltd.
Film Director: Littichai Siriprasitpong
Executive Producer: Arunwan So
Production Producer: Ramon Patamalikitsakul
D.o.p: Niramon Ross
Production Manager: Nattawan Luangmettakul
Assistant Director: Siraya Saicheua
Casting: Sirinthip Chaowalit
Art Director: Wanlop Plumsee
Stylist: Angsana Tulakorn
Location Manager: Keyura Rachatamuttha
Colorlist: Narin Bovornrattanapran
Online Artist: Akkasit Prachayapinanth
Sound Production Company: Cine Digital Co., Ltd.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Thai health group holds a mirror up to drinking behaviour
Advertising
Jul 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Thai health group holds a mirror up to drinking ...

Japan's top 100 brands: Meiji, Suntory, Kao gain favour at home
Analysis
Jul 1, 2019
David Blecken

Japan's top 100 brands: Meiji, Suntory, Kao gain ...

Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance you can drink
Advertising
Aug 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance ...

Thailand's Top 100 Brands: Keeping pace with shifting consumer sentiment
Country Rankings
Aug 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Thailand's Top 100 Brands: Keeping pace with ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
55 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.