A spoonful of silly slo-mo helps the message go down

This TVC by Leo Burnett Group Thailand for Brand’s Suntory would be unbearably sweet if played straight. But a little faux slo-mo saves the day. Ad Nut especially enjoys that dad wants to get in on the action.
CREDITS
Title: Endless Love
Client: Brand’s Suntory
Product/Service: Brand’s Bird’s Nest
Creative Agency: The Leo Burnett Group Thailand
Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun
Creative Group Head: Nonthaporn Ketmanee
Art Director: Donyawan Kongchatree, Sompat Trisadikun
Copywriter: Narisapongse Rakwattananont
Account Management Director: Tida Vibulvanich
Account Director: Kornnida Vichayapai
Agency Producer: Sarawut Lertkittipaporn
Production Company: Unboxnow Co., Ltd.
Film Director: Littichai Siriprasitpong
Executive Producer: Arunwan So
Production Producer: Ramon Patamalikitsakul
D.o.p: Niramon Ross
Production Manager: Nattawan Luangmettakul
Assistant Director: Siraya Saicheua
Casting: Sirinthip Chaowalit
Art Director: Wanlop Plumsee
Stylist: Angsana Tulakorn
Location Manager: Keyura Rachatamuttha
Colorlist: Narin Bovornrattanapran
Online Artist: Akkasit Prachayapinanth
Sound Production Company: Cine Digital Co., Ltd.
