UK's advertising watchdog censures Alibaba over programmatic ad sexualising young girl
ASA censures Chinese platform for Ad served programmatically via open marketplace.
WeChat capitalising on e-commerce, but missing mark on video ads
TOP OF THE CHARTS: WeChat is not the best vehicle for video or location-based ads, but has enabled e-commerce (via its mini program) to grow extremely quickly, according to Totem Media.
How 6-year-olds in a Guangxi kindergarten re-interpreted Chevrolet's logo
Chevrolet's logo looked like a red cross, a crucifix or a sanitary napkin to many adults in China. A group of (much) younger ‘consumers’ helped change that.
Yamaha names agency of record in Pakistan
The motorcycle division of the Japanese multinational named Spectrum Y&R as its agency of record.
DAN hires new Indochina head from Y&R
Southeast Asia veteran will lead DAN’s operations in a "new frontier" where clients are eager to expand.
Vietnam Young Spikes announces jury
Executives from Ki Saigon, ClickMedia and PublicisOne to head up 3 categories of the competition: integrated, digital and media.
