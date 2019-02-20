young

UK's advertising watchdog censures Alibaba over programmatic ad sexualising young girl
14 hours ago
Ben Bold

UK's advertising watchdog censures Alibaba over programmatic ad sexualising young girl

ASA censures Chinese platform for Ad served programmatically via open marketplace.

WeChat capitalising on e-commerce, but missing mark on video ads
Feb 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

WeChat capitalising on e-commerce, but missing mark on video ads

TOP OF THE CHARTS: WeChat is not the best vehicle for video or location-based ads, but has enabled e-commerce (via its mini program) to grow extremely quickly, according to Totem Media.

How 6-year-olds in a Guangxi kindergarten re-interpreted Chevrolet's logo
Aug 14, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

How 6-year-olds in a Guangxi kindergarten re-interpreted Chevrolet's logo

Chevrolet's logo looked like a red cross, a crucifix or a sanitary napkin to many adults in China. A group of (much) younger ‘consumers’ helped change that.

Yamaha names agency of record in Pakistan
Dec 7, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Yamaha names agency of record in Pakistan

The motorcycle division of the Japanese multinational named Spectrum Y&R as its agency of record.

DAN hires new Indochina head from Y&R
Oct 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

DAN hires new Indochina head from Y&R

Southeast Asia veteran will lead DAN’s operations in a "new frontier" where clients are eager to expand.

Vietnam Young Spikes announces jury
Jul 12, 2017
Staff Writer

Vietnam Young Spikes announces jury

Executives from Ki Saigon, ClickMedia and PublicisOne to head up 3 categories of the competition: integrated, digital and media.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

4 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

5 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed