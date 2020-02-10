xiaomi
Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling smartphone brand in India
The smartphone market in India grew by 8 per cent in 2019 and sold 152.5 million units according to IDC India's report
Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
Xiaomi jumps on unboxing train with Guinness world record attempt
What's in the box? Find out on December 21.
Brand Health Check: What's next for Xiaomi
Xiaomi has perhaps done too good a job building a budget brand. We asked experts whether the company can upgrade its image into premium territory.
Xiaomi leads AIOTT content revolution with Mi TV
The Everything Company reshapes the advertising landscape with Mi TV in the digital era
Defining 'internationalisation' through events
Pico+ and George P. Johnson are among the agencies responsible for overseas brand activation activities and business forums for Chinese brands.
