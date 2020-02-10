xiaomi

Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling smartphone brand in India
Feb 10, 2020
Campaign India Team

The smartphone market in India grew by 8 per cent in 2019 and sold 152.5 million units according to IDC India's report

Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Dec 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.

Xiaomi jumps on unboxing train with Guinness world record attempt
Dec 16, 2019
Michael Heusner

What's in the box? Find out on December 21.

Brand Health Check: What's next for Xiaomi
Aug 30, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Xiaomi has perhaps done too good a job building a budget brand. We asked experts whether the company can upgrade its image into premium territory.

Defining 'internationalisation' through events
Nov 2, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Pico+ and George P. Johnson are among the agencies responsible for overseas brand activation activities and business forums for Chinese brands.

