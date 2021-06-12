Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins Xiaomi as head of marketing in India

Jaskaran Singh Kapany has joined Xiaomi as marketing head.

Kapany moves from Paytm where he was also heading marketing. The move was confirmed on LinkedIn by Manu Jain, VP - Xiaomi and MD, India, Mi.

Kapany was a member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2020 Power List and had been instrumental in spearheading Paytm’s overall brand strategy, planning and implementation and in orchestrating multi-million dollar deals like those struck with the Board for Control of Cricket in India and the Indian Premier League tournament that it runs.

He regularly featured on awards lists in India and is a regular on juries. The campaigns he has overseen have won awards at Cannes, Emvies, D&AD and Effies. In a career spanning nearly 20 years, Kapany has also worked with JWT and ICICI Prudential Life Company.