Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Jaskaran Singh Kapany quits as Paytm's CMO

To be replaced by Abhinav Kumar, the Indian financial services giant's VP of product marketing.

Jaskaran Singh Kapany and Abhinav Kumar, Paytm
Jaskaran Singh Kapany and Abhinav Kumar, Paytm

Jaskaran Singh Kapany has quit as the CMO of Paytm, a large financial services company in India. A member of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Power List in 2020, he worked at Paytm for over six years as its marketing chief and was instrumental in helping the company's user base cross 350 million, closing a deal to become the sponsor for India's cricket team, putting the firm in the top 15 most valuable brands, according to Brand Z and helped build Paytm's offline business cross $50 billion in GMV. 

While Paytm was a big beneficiary of India's demonetisation program (its Paytm karo or pay by Paytm has become a byword for online/digital transactions) from the government five years ago, Kapany has ensured that the brand has continued to be relevant well after. He helped the brand launch a fresh marketing campaign to highlight the capability to pay using its app from any QR code. Kapany then followed this up in January 2020 with a campaign directed at retailers, aiming to market the ease of use and interoperability of its QR code.

Kapany has not disclosed his next move yet, but informed Campaign of his departure by text message. Paytm has elevated Abhinav Kumar, the company's VP of product marketing to replace him. Kumar joined Paytm in 2019 from travel portal Trivago, where he led the India business and became a brand ambassador for his own brand.

Kapany's departure comes at a time when Paytm has tried to balance being funded by a large Chinese investor, Alibaba, with growing nationalism in the country that has seen dozens of apps banned in India, even as its own founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been a torch bearer for a new wave of home grown tech ambitions and lauded the governments moves. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

2 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

3 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

4 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

6 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

8 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

9 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

10 Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Paytm
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jaskaran Singh ...

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Marketing
Jul 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO

Marketers risk losing their credibility and seat at the table: Mastercard CMO
News
Feb 22, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketers risk losing their credibility and seat at ...

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO
Marketing
Feb 3, 2021
Diana Bradley

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Just Published

Agency diversity efforts still need more urgency, rigour
Advertising
32 minutes ago
Matthew Miller

Agency diversity efforts still need more urgency, ...

While agency networks in APAC are making progress on the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) front, too many are still offering more in the way of assurances than concrete plans and evidence.

Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance
Advertising
35 minutes ago
Ad Nut

Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance

New Zealand's Partners Life uses the story rodents revile most, in an animated spot by Special Group New Zealand.

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia
News
48 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia

Tech platform will pay media conglomerate an undisclosed fee to use its content.

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced
News
1 hour ago
Staff

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced

The entry deadline for the awards celebrating women who lead, inspire and motivate greatness in the industry in APAC is March 23, with late entries accepted until March 31.