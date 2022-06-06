Anuj Sharma returns to Xiaomi India as CMO

Xiaomi India has announced a string of organisational changes.

Anuj Sharma, country director, Poco India, has moved back as chief marketing officer at Xiaomi India. Sharma held this role till September 2020.

Part of the rejig also includes Alvin Tse, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, and former GM of Xiaomi Indonesia, taking over as GM in India.

This follows Manu Kumar Jain transitioning to a global role as group VP. Jain's mandate includes international strategy, along with marketing and PR.