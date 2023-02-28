Search
Feb 28, 2023
McCann recruits Javier Campopiano from Grey to be global CCO
He will become global CCO of McCann Worldgroup and McCann.
May 23, 2019
Charles Cadell to step down as McCann Worldgroup APAC president
Alex Lubar from McCann's London office will replace him.
Jan 19, 2018
Upcoming Thai election may get adspend back on track
Following two years of declining ad spending, marketers and agencies see cause for optimism.
Oct 31, 2016
Jean-Michel Wu leaving McCann for Grace Blue
McCann Worldgroup APAC senior exec to join global headhunting business in its Asia expansion.
Dec 8, 2014
McCann Worldgroup brings in Patrick Rona as chief digital officer in Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - Global advertising network McCann Worldgroup is bracing for the next wave of digital growth with the appointment of Patrick Rona as chief digital officer for Asia-Pacific.
Apr 25, 2013
Carter Chow joins McCann Shanghai from Y&R; replaces Carol Lam
SHANGHAI - Carter Chow will be the new managing director of McCann Shanghai as he replaces Carol Lam, who bade farewell to the agency last August to head to Saatchi & Saatchi.
