McCann recruits Javier Campopiano from Grey to be global CCO
The Information
Feb 28, 2023
Gurjit Degun

He will become global CCO of McCann Worldgroup and McCann.

Charles Cadell to step down as McCann Worldgroup APAC president
May 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Alex Lubar from McCann's London office will replace him.

Upcoming Thai election may get adspend back on track
Jan 19, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Following two years of declining ad spending, marketers and agencies see cause for optimism.

Jean-Michel Wu leaving McCann for Grace Blue
Oct 31, 2016
Faaez Samadi

McCann Worldgroup APAC senior exec to join global headhunting business in its Asia expansion.

McCann Worldgroup brings in Patrick Rona as chief digital officer in Asia-Pacific
Dec 8, 2014
Nikki Wicks

ASIA-PACIFIC - Global advertising network McCann Worldgroup is bracing for the next wave of digital growth with the appointment of Patrick Rona as chief digital officer for Asia-Pacific.

Carter Chow joins McCann Shanghai from Y&R; replaces Carol Lam
Apr 25, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Carter Chow will be the new managing director of McCann Shanghai as he replaces Carol Lam, who bade farewell to the agency last August to head to Saatchi & Saatchi.

