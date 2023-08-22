News Advertising
Bailey Calfee
1 day ago

McCann poaches Havas North America CEO Stephanie Nerlich as global president

Nerlich, who has been at Havas since early 2020, will begin at McCann effective immediately.

Stephanie Nerlich
Stephanie Nerlich

McCann Worldgroup has poached Havas North America CEO Stephanie Nerlich for a new role as global president of McCann, the agency said on Tuesday. 

She will report to McCann Worldgroup and McCann’s global CEO, Daryl Lee, effective immediately.

Nerlich has served as Havas Creative Group’s global chief client officer and North America CEO since January 2020.

At McCann, Nerlich’s key responsibilities will include driving business growth and “expanding new capabilities in global markets,” working in partnership with McCann Worldgroup’s regional presidents, according to a press release. She will also work closely with McCann’s U.S. Verizon business, a key client, providing executive leadership and council on the account.

Nerlich’s dual agency-wide and client-level responsibilities are part of Lee’s leadership structure plan, which aims to “foster deeper collaboration and better access to resources for key clients,” said the press release.

Lee described Nerlich as a “powerhouse in our industry” in a press release. 

“She is a champion of creativity with the unmatched ability to bring the right teams together for clients, simultaneously driving business growth and fuelling brand innovation,” he said. “We are delighted to have her join the global leadership of the storied brand of McCann.”

During her time at Havas, Nerlich guided the North American arm of the agency to its most-awarded showings in Cannes and the Effies while fostering growth and new business for the creative network. As noted in Campaign US’ 2023 Agency Performance Review, Havas swept 123 creative awards in 2022.

“I am thrilled to join McCann as global president,” said Nerlich in a press release. “It’s rare that an opportunity with such a celebrated agency comes along, particularly one that can deliver industry-leading creativity that solves business problems for such an enviable roster of clients.”

Prior to joining Havas, Nerlich held executive positions at agencies including MDC Partners, Grey and Lowe Roche. She was one of Campaign US’ 40 Over 40 honorees in 2021. 

Campaign US

