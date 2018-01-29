world economic forum
Most consumers now view geopolitics as a top priority for business: Edelman research
Businesses need to take a stronger position on geopolitical issues, according to new research presented to the World Economic Forum at Davos today (Monday).
World Economic Forum now certified ‘green’ meeting
PublicisLive receives coveted ISO certification for sustainable event management.
Why the World Economic Forum is a PR win
IMEX CEO says the global gathering highlights the importance of live events.
World Economic Forum selects Ogilvy Public Relations for seventh year
CHINA - Following a competitive bid, the World Economic Forum (the Forum) has chosen Ogilvy Public Relations (Ogilvy PR), Beijing as its official PR partner for this year’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions, widely known as the Summer Davos, which begins tomorrow in Dalian, China.
Ogilvy PR supports World Economic Forum for sixth year
TIANJIN - Ogilvy Public Relations Beijing will be the PR partner for The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC), opening tomorrow.
PR industry on restoring confidence in post-flood Thailand
BANGKOK - Communication is vital in restoring the confidence of investors and businesses after the massive flooding crisis in Thailand last year, industry experts said.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins