world economic forum

Most consumers now view geopolitics as a top priority for business: Edelman research
1 day ago
Danny Rogers

Most consumers now view geopolitics as a top priority for business: Edelman research

Businesses need to take a stronger position on geopolitical issues, according to new research presented to the World Economic Forum at Davos today (Monday).

World Economic Forum now certified ‘green’ meeting
Jan 29, 2018
Staff Reporters

World Economic Forum now certified ‘green’ meeting

PublicisLive receives coveted ISO certification for sustainable event management.

Why the World Economic Forum is a PR win
Jan 24, 2018
Staff Writer

Why the World Economic Forum is a PR win

IMEX CEO says the global gathering highlights the importance of live events.

World Economic Forum selects Ogilvy Public Relations for seventh year
Sep 10, 2013
Staff Reporters

World Economic Forum selects Ogilvy Public Relations for seventh year

CHINA - Following a competitive bid, the World Economic Forum (the Forum) has chosen Ogilvy Public Relations (Ogilvy PR), Beijing as its official PR partner for this year’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions, widely known as the Summer Davos, which begins tomorrow in Dalian, China.

Ogilvy PR supports World Economic Forum for sixth year
Sep 10, 2012
Staff Writer

Ogilvy PR supports World Economic Forum for sixth year

TIANJIN - Ogilvy Public Relations Beijing will be the PR partner for The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC), opening tomorrow.

PR industry on restoring confidence in post-flood Thailand
Apr 30, 2012
Racheal Lee

PR industry on restoring confidence in post-flood Thailand

BANGKOK - Communication is vital in restoring the confidence of investors and businesses after the massive flooding crisis in Thailand last year, industry experts said.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

4 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

5 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

7 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

8 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

10 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences