Maurice Levy and WeWork part ways after three months
Apr 15, 2020
Omar Oakes

Maurice Levy and WeWork part ways after three months

Lévy was announced in November 2019 as interim chief marketing officer.

The first 100 days: what the new CMO of WeWork needs to do
Dec 6, 2019
Marc Brown

The first 100 days: what the new CMO of WeWork needs to do

Maurice Lévy has a task on his hands to help turn around the shared workspace company. Here's the approach he should take.

Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore
Jul 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore

SECTOR STUDY: Players are fighting to differentiate their workspaces in the Lion City as a pleasant look and decent coffee are just table–or rather hotdesk–stakes now.

5 brands/sectors to watch in Japan in 2018
Dec 19, 2017
David Blecken

5 brands/sectors to watch in Japan in 2018

Our pick of companies set to drive an increase in marketing activity in their respective fields.

