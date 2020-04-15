Search
wework
Apr 15, 2020
Maurice Levy and WeWork part ways after three months
Lévy was announced in November 2019 as interim chief marketing officer.
Dec 6, 2019
The first 100 days: what the new CMO of WeWork needs to do
Maurice Lévy has a task on his hands to help turn around the shared workspace company. Here's the approach he should take.
Jul 16, 2018
Killing the cubicle: How co-working spaces are co-existing in Singapore
SECTOR STUDY: Players are fighting to differentiate their workspaces in the Lion City as a pleasant look and decent coffee are just table–or rather hotdesk–stakes now.
Dec 19, 2017
5 brands/sectors to watch in Japan in 2018
Our pick of companies set to drive an increase in marketing activity in their respective fields.
