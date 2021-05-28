walmart
Have companies followed through on promises made after George Floyd’s death?
Updates from Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Citibank, General Motors, Reebok, Target and Walmart.
WPP hires Walmart's Jacqui Canney as global chief people officer
Canney starts in June and takes over from Mark Linaugh.
Amazon and Lazada click with consumers
Not all ecommerce brands are capitalising on the steady rise in online shopping. Top players Amazon, Lazada and Taobao saw strong gains but others like Ebay, Rakuten, Zalora and Flipkart still have work to do.
Walmart aims for Japan turnaround
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Walmart is set for a makeover in Japan, where it operates as Seiyu. Will remodelled stores be enough to draw people in?
ZenithOptimedia Guangzhou wins back Wal-Mart China's media account
GUANGZHOU - ZenithOptimedia Guangzhou has won back Wal-Mart’s media planning and buying account after a month-long competitive pitch that took place in February.
Chinese grocery market sector is highly fragmented : CTR, Kantar Worldpanel
SHANGHAI - CTR Market Research, in partnership with Kantar Worldpanel, has found that the Chinese grocery market sector is highly fragmented, and modern trade (hypermarkets and supermarkets) only accounts for 46 per cent of market share in the FMCG sector.
