Have companies followed through on promises made after George Floyd’s death?
May 28, 2021
Betsy Kim

Updates from Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Citibank, General Motors, Reebok, Target and Walmart.

WPP hires Walmart's Jacqui Canney as global chief people officer
Feb 28, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Canney starts in June and takes over from Mark Linaugh.

Amazon and Lazada click with consumers
Jun 4, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Not all ecommerce brands are capitalising on the steady rise in online shopping. Top players Amazon, Lazada and Taobao saw strong gains but others like Ebay, Rakuten, Zalora and Flipkart still have work to do.

Walmart aims for Japan turnaround
May 23, 2016
Staff Reporters

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Walmart is set for a makeover in Japan, where it operates as Seiyu. Will remodelled stores be enough to draw people in?

ZenithOptimedia Guangzhou wins back Wal-Mart China's media account
Apr 12, 2011
Benjamin Li

GUANGZHOU - ZenithOptimedia Guangzhou has won back Wal-Mart’s media planning and buying account after a month-long competitive pitch that took place in February.

Chinese grocery market sector is highly fragmented : CTR, Kantar Worldpanel
Nov 3, 2010
Jane Leung

SHANGHAI - CTR Market Research, in partnership with Kantar Worldpanel, has found that the Chinese grocery market sector is highly fragmented, and modern trade (hypermarkets and supermarkets) only accounts for 46 per cent of market share in the FMCG sector.

