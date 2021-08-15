Advertising Media News
Alison Weissbrot
4 days ago

Publicis Groupe wins Walmart $600 million media account

The win wraps the biggest US media pitch of the year.

(Getty)
(Getty)

Publicis Groupe has won Walmart’s $600 million media planning and buying account.

The win wraps the biggest US media pitch of the year, in which all major holding companies including WPP, Omnicom and Dentsu participated. MediaLink ran the process. 

The account comes back to Publicis after moving over to WPP-backed Haworth in 2017. Mediavest (now Spark Foundry) held the account prior. Walmart and Publicis, which already have a longstanding creative relationship, will start transitioning the account immediately. 

In a press release, Walmart said that in order to continue to push forward as a “best-in-class marketing organisation” it acknowledges that “agency partners play a pivotal role in that journey.”

“First and foremost, we appreciate all of the exceptional companies that participated in the review. It was an incredibly competitive RFP, and we recognize the immense amount of work put into this process,” said William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Walmart. 

“We are thrilled to bring Publicis Groupe on board as our media agency,” he continued. “We are impressed with their people, their marketing thought leadership and their expertise in full-funnel planning, execution and measurement capabilities. We know they are going to help drive our business forward by reaching and engaging our customers in compelling and innovative ways.”

Publicis’ remit will include media strategy, planning, buying and partnerships. The relationship creates an end-to-end creative and media offering for Walmart, but Publicis will also work closely with other Walmart agencies including FCB and Deutsch LA. 

“We are excited and honored to be part of the Walmart family,” said Arthur Sadoun, chief executive and chairman at Publicis Groupe, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the Walmart story to life through excellence, innovation and industry-first initiatives.”

White also thanked Haworth for its “five-year partnership with our brand...during a pivotal time of transformation.”

“We wish them continued success,” he said.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

3 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

5 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

6 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

7 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

8 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

9 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Related Articles

Publicis Groupe beats out WPP for Stellantis global media account
Marketing
Apr 27, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis Groupe beats out WPP for Stellantis global ...

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to global creative accounts
Advertising
Dec 4, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to ...

Epsilon CEO Bryan Kennedy to retire
Advertising
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Epsilon CEO Bryan Kennedy to retire

Publicis Groupe creates CEO role in Taiwan
Advertising
Jul 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

Publicis Groupe creates CEO role in Taiwan

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say ...

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.