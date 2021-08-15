Publicis Groupe wins Walmart $600 million media account

Publicis Groupe has won Walmart’s $600 million media planning and buying account.

The win wraps the biggest US media pitch of the year, in which all major holding companies including WPP, Omnicom and Dentsu participated. MediaLink ran the process.

The account comes back to Publicis after moving over to WPP-backed Haworth in 2017. Mediavest (now Spark Foundry) held the account prior. Walmart and Publicis, which already have a longstanding creative relationship, will start transitioning the account immediately.

In a press release, Walmart said that in order to continue to push forward as a “best-in-class marketing organisation” it acknowledges that “agency partners play a pivotal role in that journey.”

“First and foremost, we appreciate all of the exceptional companies that participated in the review. It was an incredibly competitive RFP, and we recognize the immense amount of work put into this process,” said William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Walmart.

“We are thrilled to bring Publicis Groupe on board as our media agency,” he continued. “We are impressed with their people, their marketing thought leadership and their expertise in full-funnel planning, execution and measurement capabilities. We know they are going to help drive our business forward by reaching and engaging our customers in compelling and innovative ways.”

Publicis’ remit will include media strategy, planning, buying and partnerships. The relationship creates an end-to-end creative and media offering for Walmart, but Publicis will also work closely with other Walmart agencies including FCB and Deutsch LA.

“We are excited and honored to be part of the Walmart family,” said Arthur Sadoun, chief executive and chairman at Publicis Groupe, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the Walmart story to life through excellence, innovation and industry-first initiatives.”

White also thanked Haworth for its “five-year partnership with our brand...during a pivotal time of transformation.”

“We wish them continued success,” he said.