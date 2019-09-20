videos

Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands
Feb 1, 2019
Olivia Parker

Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands

The rise of video manipulation is spurring news publishers to take action, explains the director of the BBC World Service Group. But risk experts say it's only a matter of time before brands get hit too.

Top watches: Our 5 best videos of 2018
Dec 10, 2018
Staff Reporters

Top watches: Our 5 best videos of 2018

Inside a client-agency meeting, the weird history of 'Fearless girl', an adland soap opera, a tour of Accenture's HK space, the rantings of a woodland creature, and more.

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: June 2017
Jul 17, 2017
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: June 2017

The latest list features Unilever's episodic Ramadan campaign in Indonesia and a triple-play from Panasonic including a lively musical hit in Japan.

Engagement, not beauty the key for brands on YouTube
Jun 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Engagement, not beauty the key for brands on YouTube

High production value doesn’t always mean the best ROI for brands with video content, as consumption trends change, according to YouTube's Kevin Allocca.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia