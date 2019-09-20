videos
Tips from the top: how to run a successful TikTok campaign
Akira Suzuki, head of X Design Centre, TikTok’s in-house planning and creative unit in Japan, on how the short video platform helps brands create effective marketing campaigns.
Raising CPR awareness with a TikTok dance project
Must a healthcare campaign be boring? The Japanese Red Cross Society and TikTok say no.
Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands
The rise of video manipulation is spurring news publishers to take action, explains the director of the BBC World Service Group. But risk experts say it's only a matter of time before brands get hit too.
Top watches: Our 5 best videos of 2018
Inside a client-agency meeting, the weird history of 'Fearless girl', an adland soap opera, a tour of Accenture's HK space, the rantings of a woodland creature, and more.
Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: June 2017
The latest list features Unilever's episodic Ramadan campaign in Indonesia and a triple-play from Panasonic including a lively musical hit in Japan.
Engagement, not beauty the key for brands on YouTube
High production value doesn’t always mean the best ROI for brands with video content, as consumption trends change, according to YouTube's Kevin Allocca.
