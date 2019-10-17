valerie madon
Valerie Madon joins VMLY&R as top Asia creative
Madon had left Havas Group in August to pursue other opportunities.
Valerie Madon to leave Havas
Southeast Asia chief creative officer to explore other opportunities.
‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon
Havas’ Southeast Asia chief creative speaks about adland’s progress on gender diversity, and the advice she has for future female leaders.
Spikes Asia launches See It Be It programme
Renowned female career development platform makes Asia debut.
Test, break, learn, repeat...or pack your bags
Consistency of clarity and thought from the entire team allows creatives to develop evergreen messages that resonate over the long term, according to panellists at Campaign360.
Valerie Madon returns to agency world with Havas
The former Facebook and JWT creative takes a dual role as CCO for Southeast Asia and creative lead on GSK.
