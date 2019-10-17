valerie madon

Valerie Madon joins VMLY&R as top Asia creative
Oct 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Valerie Madon joins VMLY&R as top Asia creative

Madon had left Havas Group in August to pursue other opportunities.

Valerie Madon to leave Havas
Jul 31, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Valerie Madon to leave Havas

Southeast Asia chief creative officer to explore other opportunities.

‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon
Jul 23, 2019
Faaez Samadi

‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon

Havas’ Southeast Asia chief creative speaks about adland’s progress on gender diversity, and the advice she has for future female leaders.

Spikes Asia launches See It Be It programme
Jul 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia launches See It Be It programme

Renowned female career development platform makes Asia debut.

Test, break, learn, repeat...or pack your bags
Apr 4, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Test, break, learn, repeat...or pack your bags

Consistency of clarity and thought from the entire team allows creatives to develop evergreen messages that resonate over the long term, according to panellists at Campaign360.

Valerie Madon returns to agency world with Havas
Jun 8, 2017
Matthew Miller

Valerie Madon returns to agency world with Havas

The former Facebook and JWT creative takes a dual role as CCO for Southeast Asia and creative lead on GSK.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia