Block by block, Lego builds burgeoning brand in China
Jan 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Danish toymaker seeks to rapidly expand retail footprint, make local connections to boost growth in its fastest growing market

Why it's time for toys and toy ads to go gender-neutral in Asia
Nov 2, 2018
Olivia Parker

Many children's products are still created and marketed according to narrow gender stereotypes, which experts say leads to a variety of social problems. But efforts to make change in this part of the world are still nascent.

Even robot-makers don’t market on autopilot
Nov 24, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Customer feedback, constant product development and flexibility are key, according to Shenzhen’s coding education startup, Makeblock.

Lego Nexo Knights charge into 'retailtainment', armed with VR
Aug 4, 2016
Gabey Goh

In-store VR-enabled play experiences are only part of an all-out Asia campaign.

Toys: Cultural shifts spur playtime in Asia
May 13, 2015
Byravee Iyer

SECTOR STUDY: A growing middle-class and greater appreciation of educational learning among younger couples is making a strong case for toymakers to invest in the region.

Lego constructs its growth strategy in Asia
Oct 16, 2013
Byravee Iyer

ASIA-PACIFIC - Buoyed by growing demand, Danish construction-toy company Lego is expanding its presence in Asia, specifically focusing on China, Korea and Southeast Asia.

