David Miami and Burger King scoop top honours in The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings
Jun 25, 2020
Lindsay Stein

David Miami and Burger King scoop top honours in The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings

Cheil Hong Kong is top Asia-Pacific agency in the creative rankings.

Here's all the 2020 One Show winners from APAC
Jun 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Here's all the 2020 One Show winners from APAC

Japan and India led the way with five gold pencils each, with work from China, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong also showing strongly.

This Peruvian shaman will bless your One Show entries
Sep 12, 2019
Ad Nut

This Peruvian shaman will bless your One Show entries

THE WORK: 'Cleofe The Shaman' for The One Club by Lanfranco & Cordova, New York and Lima.

Creatives: See what a pencil can buy you
Oct 2, 2018
Ad Nut

Creatives: See what a pencil can buy you

See how winning a One Show pencil changes things for creatives in these funny before-and-after clips promoting the award programme's call for entries.

APAC One Show winners: Dentsu, Clemenger, McCann lead region
May 14, 2018
Staff Reporters

APAC One Show winners: Dentsu, Clemenger, McCann lead region

Colenso BBDO, Clemenger BBDO, TBWA Hakuhodo and McCann win 'best of discipline' awards.

