the one show
Jun 25, 2020
David Miami and Burger King scoop top honours in The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings
Cheil Hong Kong is top Asia-Pacific agency in the creative rankings.
Jun 18, 2020
Here's all the 2020 One Show winners from APAC
Japan and India led the way with five gold pencils each, with work from China, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong also showing strongly.
Sep 12, 2019
This Peruvian shaman will bless your One Show entries
THE WORK: 'Cleofe The Shaman' for The One Club by Lanfranco & Cordova, New York and Lima.
Oct 2, 2018
Creatives: See what a pencil can buy you
See how winning a One Show pencil changes things for creatives in these funny before-and-after clips promoting the award programme's call for entries.
May 14, 2018
APAC One Show winners: Dentsu, Clemenger, McCann lead region
Colenso BBDO, Clemenger BBDO, TBWA Hakuhodo and McCann win 'best of discipline' awards.
