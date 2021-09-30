Advertising PR The Work
Mariah Cooper
19 hours ago

The One Show’s ‘Medicine Avenue’ is worth all the drama

The spot, created by DAVID Miami, parodies the advertising industry.

The One Show called for entries for its 2022 event by turning adland into a medical drama. The campaign “Medicine Avenue,” a play on “Madison Avenue,” will feature three spots.

The first, “Ambulance,” follows a team of doctors, nurses and EMTs as they try to save a creative idea on life support.

In one scene a doctor tells his colleague, “We just had to put the idea on life support,” to which she responds, “Don’t give up, it might still make it.” He replies, “It’s in legal’s hands now.”

The campaign includes the tagline, “The 2022 One Show. It’s worth all the drama.”

Credits

Agency | DAVID Miami

Global CCO & Partner  | Pancho Cassis

Global COO | Sylvia Panico

Managing Director | Ricardo Honegger

CCO | Rafael Donato

Associate Creative Director | Sergio Takahata

Associate Creative Director | Nellie Santee

Senior Art Director | João Viégas

Senior Copywriter | Vanessa de Beaumont

Head of Account  | Luiza Prata Carvalho

Group Account Director  | Mariana D’Aprile

Management Supervisor  | George Quiroz

Senior Account Executive | Margarita Peña

Executive Producer | Brenda Morrison Fell

Senior Producer | Esteffania Najera

Associate Producer  | Margarita Castro

Director of Business Affairs  | Barbara Karalis

Business Affairs Manager  | Elizabeth Torriente

Source:
Campaign US

