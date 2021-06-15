Advertising Marketing News
Ogilvy Hong Kong and Pakistan tie for One Show honours

The two Ogilvy shops came out on top of The One Show's creative rankings for APAC. See the overall APAC and global rankings, plus the top agencies by market, and the top APAC CCOs, ECDs, art directors, writers, designers and directors.

Ogilvy HK mashed up Ikea and Pizza Hut

Ogilvy Hong Kong and Ogilvy Pakistan Islamabad tied for the number one agency in APAC, according to The One Show 2021 Global Creative Rankings.

The rankings are based on the cumulative point totals of Pencils and Merits won in last week’s awards.

Ogilvy Hong Kong won two One Show 2021 Gold Pencils and one Silver for “Pizza Hut x IKEA SAVA” on behalf of Pizza Hut, and a Bronze and Merit for Vogue “Uni-Form”.

Ogilvy Pakistan Islamabad was awarded one of just three prestigious One Show 2021 Sustainable Development Pencils and three Bronzes for “Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration” on behalf of Telenor Pakistan.

See below for lists of the APAC agency rankings (both overall and by market), the top APAC creatives by job title, and the global rankings.

APAC AGENCY RANKINGS

Overall:

1.  Ogilvy Hong Kong (tie)
1.  Ogilvy Pakistan Islamabad (tie)
3.  Herd MSL Australia (tie)
3.  Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Southbank (tie)
5.  Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta
6.  BBH Singapore
7.  Clemenger BBDO Sydney
8.  Cheil Hong Kong
9.  MSL New Zealand Auckland (tie)
9.  Ogilvy Mumbai (tie)
9.  Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Auckland (tie)

Australia:

1.  Herd MSL Australia (tie)
1.  Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Southbank (tie)
3.  Clemenger BBDO Sydney
4.  CHE Proximity Sydney
5.  CHE Proximity Australia (tie)
5.  Eleven PR Sydney (tie)
5.  TBWA\Sydney (tie)

China:

1.  Ogilvy Hong Kong
2.  Cheil Hong Kong
3.  TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
4.  Amber China Shanghai
5.  Heaven & Hell  Shanghai (tie)
5.  Ogilvy Beijing (tie)
5.  Ogilvy Shanghai (tie)
5.  Shenzhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Shenzhen (tie)

India:

1.  Ogilvy Mumbai
2.  Dentsu Impact India (tie)
2.  Wunderman Thompson India (tie)
4.  Famous Innovations (tie)
4.  Grey India Mumbai (tie)

Indonesia:

1.  Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta

Japan

1.  Dentsu Tokyo
2.  Geometry Ogilvy Japan Tokyo
3.  TBWA\Hakuhodo Tokyo
4.  Iyamadesign Tokyo (tie)
4.  Ouwn Tokyo (tie)

Malaysia:

1.  Grey Malaysia Kuala Lumpur

New Zealand:

1.  DDB Aotearoa New Zealand Auckland (tie)
1.  Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Auckland (tie)
3.  Special Group New Zealand
5.  Colenso BBDO New Zealand (tie)
5.  Motion Sickness Auckland (tie)

Pakistan:

1.  Ogilvy Pakistan Islamabad

Philippines:

1.  BBDO Guerrero Makati City (tie)
1.  TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno Makati City (tie)
3.  GIGIL Manila

Singapore:

1.  BBH Singapore
2.  Zeno Group Singapore
3.  Ogilvy Singapore
4.  Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore (tie)
4.  TBWA\Singapore (tie)

South Korea:

1.  Cheil Worldwide Seoul
2.  Bounce Creative Seoul (tie)
2.  Innocean Worldwide Seoul (tie)

Taiwan:

1.  Ogilvy Taiwan

Thailand:

1.  Verve Thailand (tie)
1.  Wunderman Thompson Thailand (tie)
3.  TBWA\Thailand Bangkok (tie)
3.  Wolf Bangkok (tie)
5.  Refuse Communications Bangkok

Vietnam:

1.  Bliss Saigon
2.  Dentsu RedderVietnam Ho Chi Minh City

APAC RANKINGS BY JOB TITLE
(Companies listed reflect where the creatives were when the work was created):

CCO:

1.  Mike Spirkovski, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Southbank
2.  Reed Collins, Ogilvy Asia Hong Kong
3.  Woon Hoh, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta
4.  Sascha Kuntze, BBH Singapore
5.  Stece Cochran, Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand

ECD:

1.  Simon Bagnasco, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Southbank
2.  John Koay, Ogilvy Hong Kong (tie)
2.  Matthew Nisbet, Ogilvy Hong Kong (tie)
4.  Chow Kok Keong, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta
5.  Brendan Willenberg, Clemenger BBDO Sydney

Art Director:

1.  Imran Ayub, Ogilvy Pakistan Islamabad
2.  Chow Kok Keong, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
2.  Fajar Noor Fathjri, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
2.  Nicholas Kosasih, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
2.  Nikholas Alviyanto, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
2.  Woon Hoh, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)

Writer:

1.  Chow Kok Keong, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
1.  Tan Jit Seng (tie)
3.  James Beswick, Clemenger BBDO Sydney
4.  Paul Chan, Cheil Hong Kong (tie)
4.  Lili Jiang, Cheil Hong Kong (tie)
4.  Tatiana Le, Cheil Hong Kong (tie)

Designer:

1.  Alice De Saulles, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Southbank
2.  Nikholas Alviyanto, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
2.  Woon Hoh, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
2.  Ching Kai Sieng, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
2.  Chow Kok Keong, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)
2.  Nicholas Kosasih, Hakuhodo Indonesia Jakarta (tie)

Director:

1.  Anna Malin Mantzaris, Passion Pictures London
2.  Afshan Shaikh, Good Morning Films Mumbai
3.  Tim Kindler, Dualism Sydney (tie)
3.  Uncle Friendly (tie)
5.  Masaharu Miyasaka, Birdman Tokyo

GLOBAL RANKINGS

Agencies:

1.  AMV BBDO London
2.  FCB New York
3.  McCann New York
4.  Area 23 New York
5.  DDB Chicago
6.  Droga5 New York
7.  Translation Brooklyn
8.  DDB Group Germany Berlin
9.  Wieden+Kennedy Portland
10.  Publicis Italy Milan

Network:

1.  BBDO Worldwide
2.  FCB
3.  Ogilvy Group
4.  Publicis
5.  McCann Worldgroup

Holding company:

1.  Interpublic Group
2.  Omnicom Group
3.  WPP
4.  Publicis Group
5.  Havas

Client/Brand:

1.  Libresse
2.  Michelob ULTRA
3.  Mastercard
4.  Apple
5.  Woojer

Independent agency:

1.  Translation Brooklyn
2.  Wieden+Kennedy Portland
3.  We Believers New York
4.  The Bloc New York
5.  VaynerMedia New York

Internal/in-house agency:

1.  Spotify In-House New York
2.  Google Creative Lab New York
3.  Ecox Paris
4.  140 New York
5.  Google Brand Studio San Francisco

Production company:

1.  Chelsea Pictures Los Angeles
2.  Hungry Man Productions Los Angeles
3.  SMUGGLER
4.  Prettybird Los Angeles
5.  World War Seven San Francisco

Country:

1.  United States
2.  United Kingdom
3.  Canada
4.  France
5.  Germany

Region:

1.  North America
2.  Europe
3.  Asia Pacific
4.  Latin America
5.  Middle East & Africa

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

