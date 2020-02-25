tesco
'About bloody time': Tesco unveils first plasters for diverse skin tones
Tesco has become the first supermarket to launch a range of plasters for diverse skin tones.
Tesco 'forced labour' in China story spotlights supply chain challenges
Supermarket has suspended agreement with Chinese business behind charity Christmas cards until investigation concludes.
This buffalo's letter may bring a tear to your eye
Sweet video for Tesco Lotus by GREYnJ United shows empathy for Thailand's rural communities.
Maxus’ Metalworks expands Asia footprint; hires Mark Shu as technology producer
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mark Shu, most recently associate director project management of Dentsu Media Hong Kong, has joined Metalworks, a global technology R&D division within Maxus, as technology producer.
Kraft Malaysia and Tesco collaborate for a cause
KUALA LUMPUR - Kraft Foods Malaysia and Tesco have launched a new corporate social responsibility campaign to raise funds for paediatric leukaemia patients at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.
Tesco expands its virtual stores to bus stops
SEOUL - Tesco Homeplus is expanding its trial of ground breaking virtual stores, to 20 bus stops in Seoul.
