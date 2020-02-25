tesco

'About bloody time': Tesco unveils first plasters for diverse skin tones
Feb 25, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

'About bloody time': Tesco unveils first plasters for diverse skin tones

Tesco has become the first supermarket to launch a range of plasters for diverse skin tones.

Tesco 'forced labour' in China story spotlights supply chain challenges
Dec 24, 2019
Ben Bold

Tesco 'forced labour' in China story spotlights supply chain challenges

Supermarket has suspended agreement with Chinese business behind charity Christmas cards until investigation concludes.

This buffalo's letter may bring a tear to your eye
Feb 17, 2017
Ad Nut

This buffalo's letter may bring a tear to your eye

Sweet video for Tesco Lotus by GREYnJ United shows empathy for Thailand's rural communities.

Maxus’ Metalworks expands Asia footprint; hires Mark Shu as technology producer
Jan 30, 2014
Benjamin Li

Maxus’ Metalworks expands Asia footprint; hires Mark Shu as technology producer

ASIA-PACIFIC - Mark Shu, most recently associate director project management of Dentsu Media Hong Kong, has joined Metalworks, a global technology R&D division within Maxus, as technology producer.

Kraft Malaysia and Tesco collaborate for a cause
Dec 17, 2012
Staff Reporters

Kraft Malaysia and Tesco collaborate for a cause

KUALA LUMPUR - Kraft Foods Malaysia and Tesco have launched a new corporate social responsibility campaign to raise funds for paediatric leukaemia patients at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

Tesco expands its virtual stores to bus stops
Feb 10, 2012
Paul Howell

Tesco expands its virtual stores to bus stops

SEOUL - Tesco Homeplus is expanding its trial of ground breaking virtual stores, to 20 bus stops in Seoul.

