stuart spencer

AIA issues wakeup call about Asia's 'sleep sacrifice'
Nov 5, 2019
Matthew Miller

New work through BBDO Singapore highlights the positive impact of getting just one more hour of shuteye.

“We want to be 100 years young”: AIA CMO
Sep 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

The insurer is celebrating its centennial this year, and Stuart Spencer is already focused on how the brand can get ahead in the next century.

Plainly powerful? AIA debuts a straightforward brand promise (and a new video with David Beckham)
Sep 24, 2018
Matthew Miller

From ''The real life company' to 'Healthier, longer, better lives'.

