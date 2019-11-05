Search
Nov 5, 2019
AIA issues wakeup call about Asia's 'sleep sacrifice'
New work through BBDO Singapore highlights the positive impact of getting just one more hour of shuteye.
Sep 6, 2019
“We want to be 100 years young”: AIA CMO
The insurer is celebrating its centennial this year, and Stuart Spencer is already focused on how the brand can get ahead in the next century.
Sep 24, 2018
Plainly powerful? AIA debuts a straightforward brand promise (and a new video with David Beckham)
From ''The real life company' to 'Healthier, longer, better lives'.
