Stuart Spencer: What is the role of the insurance industry in influencing positive social change?

The group CMO of AIA on moving insurance "from a grudge to a nudge".

Stuart Spencer, group CMO of AIA

This is part of a video series for the Power List 2021, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

The insurance company is usually geared for disasters and emergencies, but COVID-19 completely disrupted AIA’s 100th year campaign. In the past 18 months, the group CMO of AIA has had to pivot & re-pivot to market’s changing demands. But Stuart Spencer is taking it in stride. He is also heading up efforts to influence positive attitude and behaviours, for example, launching a campaign to raise awareness of sleep deprivation, and creating a content series with AIA ambassador David Beckham to discuss the health and lifestyle choices everyone can make to improve their health. 

Watch the video to learn more.

