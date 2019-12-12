Search
Dec 12, 2019
Moray MacLennan: 'We will emerge stronger' after M&C Saatchi accounting woes
M&C Saatchi's share price fell nearly 6% in London on Wednesday
Oct 8, 2019
Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as WPP's stock market value
Former WPP chief seeks to justify retaining his shares in ad giant.
Oct 18, 2016
Get the big picture
As China’s consumer market expands exponentially, marketers targeting the Chinese consumer are now tasked to create locally relevant content to create connection.
Dec 4, 2012
Strong Chinese brands outperform stock market by 11.4%: Millward Brown
BEIJING - An analysis of the third annual BrandZ Top 50 Most Valuable Chinese Brands as a 'stock portfolio' shows that it consistently outperforms the MSCI China stock market index over the past two years, according to Millward Brown.
