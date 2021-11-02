star wars
LG and Lucasfilm take over Times Square with a cryptic message
The electronics brand teamed up with the studio behind the Star Wars franchise to tease its upcoming fan convention — and a new collaboration between the companies.
Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a firefighting dragon and dancing cacti
The film transforms children’s fantasies into tangible scenes for the viewer.
Globe's brave little stormtrooper may make you cry
Philippines telco, in partnership with Disney and via Publicis JimenezBasic, creates a story of courage tied to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Online video: Heat is on for audiences in China
As Chinese viewers tune in online, video platforms battle it out over the rights for domestic and international TV and movies.
Watch: R2-D2's creator on why salesrobots, humanoids, and VPAs may be adland's Force
As the world awakens to the seventh episode of the Star Wars franchise today, Campaign Asia-Pacific revisits one of the series’ most beloved characters, R2-D2, and the technical wizard behind it.
On Star Wars: China the most wide-eyed, Korea most creative, Japan most fanatic
Even the world's most anticipated new film isn't a shoo-in in Asia. As the premiere for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' approaches this week, a Lamplight Analytics report shows that Japan has the largest and most engaged fan base in the region, Korea the most creative, and China the most inexperienced about the franchise, being four decades behind its peers.
