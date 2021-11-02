star wars

LG and Lucasfilm take over Times Square with a cryptic message
1 day ago
Shawn Paul Wood

LG and Lucasfilm take over Times Square with a cryptic message

The electronics brand teamed up with the studio behind the Star Wars franchise to tease its upcoming fan convention — and a new collaboration between the companies.

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a firefighting dragon and dancing cacti
Nov 2, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a firefighting dragon and dancing cacti

The film transforms children’s fantasies into tangible scenes for the viewer.

Globe's brave little stormtrooper may make you cry
Dec 8, 2016
Ad Nut

Globe's brave little stormtrooper may make you cry

Philippines telco, in partnership with Disney and via Publicis JimenezBasic, creates a story of courage tied to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Online video: Heat is on for audiences in China
Jan 26, 2016
Will Clem

Online video: Heat is on for audiences in China

As Chinese viewers tune in online, video platforms battle it out over the rights for domestic and international TV and movies.

Watch: R2-D2's creator on why salesrobots, humanoids, and VPAs may be adland's Force
Dec 17, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Watch: R2-D2's creator on why salesrobots, humanoids, and VPAs may be adland's Force

As the world awakens to the seventh episode of the Star Wars franchise today, Campaign Asia-Pacific revisits one of the series’ most beloved characters, R2-D2, and the technical wizard behind it.

On Star Wars: China the most wide-eyed, Korea most creative, Japan most fanatic
Dec 16, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

On Star Wars: China the most wide-eyed, Korea most creative, Japan most fanatic

Even the world's most anticipated new film isn't a shoo-in in Asia. As the premiere for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' approaches this week, a Lamplight Analytics report shows that Japan has the largest and most engaged fan base in the region, Korea the most creative, and China the most inexperienced about the franchise, being four decades behind its peers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

2 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

3 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

4 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

5 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

8 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

9 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

10 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads